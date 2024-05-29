Cody Rhodes to give fans a surprise at WWE Clash at the Castle? Exploring an unexpected return 

Cody Rhodes has just come off a successful title defense at the King and Queen of the Ring 2024. Taking on the cunning United States Champion, Logan Paul, The American Nightmare overcame the odds stacked against him in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, last weekend. Now, being the fighting champion that he is, the 38-year-old will be looking forward to defending his title at Clash at the Castle next month. But what's more, he could give fans in Glasgow, Scotland, a surprise.

Before his match with Logan Paul at the King and Queen of the Ring, The American Nightmare expressed his interest in having a manager. This came as a shock to many, leading to speculation regarding who would be a great fit for him. Well, Cody Rhodes may already have the perfect candidate in mind and could even reintroduce him to the WWE Universe at Clash at the Castle. This candidate happens to be none other than Arn Anderson.

A WWE legend in his own right, Arn Anderson has worked with Cody Rhodes in the past. He served as Rhodes' manager during the latter's run in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Well, he could reprise his role once more, this time in the Stamford-based company. Anderson hasn't been working with AEW since August of last year, and now that his contract is reportedly set to expire on May 31, 2024, he could jump ship and work with Rhodes in a managerial capacity.

At the age of 65, Anderson probably has one last run in him, so why not have it in WWE? Rhodes would certainly welcome him with open arms, and it would be a great way for the veteran to end his storied pro wrestling career. However, at the end of the day, this is all just speculation, and there is no telling what the future holds.

Cody Rhodes took to X to remind everyone that he would be at Clash at the Castle

If there is one thing that Cody Rhodes is doing differently as a champion compared to Roman Reigns, it is that he is not shying away from defending his crown against all sorts of challengers. While Roman did step into the ring when needed, he was often reluctant to take on new opponents. However, in the case of The American Nightmare, he accepts all challengers, no matter who they may be.

As things stand, Cody Rhodes does not have an opponent for the Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event. However, this hasn't stopped him from reminding fans that he will be there in Glasgow, Scotland. Taking to X, the Undisputed WWE Champion shared a picture of his schedule, confirming that he is locked in for June 15.

In the coming weeks, the Stamford-based promotion will surely reveal Cody's next opponent, and he may be spoiled for choice. The likes of AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and LA Knight are all viable options. It will be interesting to see who challenges The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Title in Scotland next month.

