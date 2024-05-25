WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 - Star ratings for every match

WWE's first Saudi Arabia premium live event of 2024 was a success, as all five matches at King and Queen of the Ring delivered.

With a similar format to Backlash in France earlier this month, today's show quietly became a sleeper hit. But how did each match do? Who stood out in Jeddah? Let's look at all five bouts at King and Queen of the Ring, and rate them out of five.

#1. Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan - Women's World Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan - WWE King and Queen of the Ring

As both women paid tribute to Britney Spears with their gear, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan had a great world title match. The action got more and more intense over time, as the Saudi fans were completely into it.

We saw some impressive counters, including when Morgan turned a Disarm-Her into the Rings of Saturn. This was one of her best matches in WWE, while Lynch was her usual consistent self. However, the outcome would be decided by Dominik Mysterio's interference.

He slid a chair into the ring for The Man to use, only for Liv Morgan to eventually take advantage of it. She delivered a DDT to Becky Lynch on the chair and hit the Oblivion for the win. This was an amazing moment for her, with a fitting match to precede it.

Rating: ****1/2

#2. Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed - WWE Intercontinental Championship

IC Title Triple Threat - WWE King and Queen of the Ring

WWE's world-class production was on full display for Sami Zayn's entrance at King and Queen of the Ring. The brilliance continued in the ring, as the Intercontinental Champion put on an excellent performance. Bronson Reed brought his power, while Chad Gable was in his element too.

He came close to winning the IC Title, while we saw multiple three-way spots. Among the highlights was a double-stack German suplex from the ex-Olympian. Zayn hit Reed with the Blue Thunder Bomb in another impressive moment, before Otis got involved.

Otis accidentally clotheslined Chad Gable after hesitating for a bit too long, as Sami Zayn got the win by pinning Bronson Reed. All three WWE stars showed out at King and Queen of the Ring, leading to a truly exciting Triple-Threat match.

Rating: ****1/4

#3. Nia Jax vs. Lyra Valkyria - WWE Queen of the Ring Final

The final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament was a true David vs. Goliath encounter, with Lyra Valkyria coming agonizingly close to slaying The Irresistible Force. However, Nia Jax overcame her flurry to win the crown. The match they had was quite solid, if a bit predictable.

The story was easy to follow, with Valkyria having multiple hope spots between Jax's continued dominance. However, the end saw her completely destroyed by a gnarly Annihilator. And just like that, Nia Jax is the new Queen of the Ring.

Expand Tweet

The crown is the perfect reward for her excellent resurgence since her return to WWE last September. This was the latest in Jax's list of bangers in 2024. She looked like a monster, while Lyra Valkyria had a good night herself.

Rating: ****

#4. Gunther vs. Randy Orton - WWE King of the Ring Final

The final of the 2024 King of the Ring Tournament was a methodical bout between two veterans of the craft. Gunther and Randy Orton matched each other in this psychological battle, as it got more and more physical over time. The Ring General left some bruises on The Viper's body early on, setting the tone for the next 20 minutes.

Orton nearly hit an RKO early on, but Gunther avoided it. Nevertheless, The Apex Predator did manage to hit it but failed to capitalize. He was too beat up thanks to the Austrian's relentless offense. Randy Orton sold the pain throughout the match, with a focus on his left knee. That left people concerned for his well-being.

Expand Tweet

Gunther kicked out of another RKO before catching the former WWE Champion in a crucifix pin. That's what did it, even though Orton's shoulders weren't down. Weird ending aside, this was a great showcase of both men's technical classes.

The King of the Ring Tournament has been a success, with the final living up to the rest of it. Gunther is the perfect choice to win the crown, with matches like this among the reasons why. A gritty war that enhanced both WWE stars in the match.

Rating: ****1/2

#5. Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul - Undisputed WWE Championship

The atmosphere in Jeddah was incredible all night long, but the fans truly came alive for the main event. Cody Rhodes defended his Undisputed WWE Title against Logan Paul, who was severely booed. The Maverick went on to deliver another top-class performance.

He countered a lot of The American Nightmare's offense and even locked in an Octopus submission hold. There were a lot of shenanigans at ringside, involving Prime bottles, brass knuckles, and other things. Paul even hit a Frog Splash onto Rhodes through the announce table.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Cody hit the Vertebreaker on his challenger while the referee was down. Logan Paul hit a low blow and looked to use the brass knuckles for a second time, only to be stopped by the special guest ring announcer Ibrahim Al Hajjaj.

The Saudi Arabian actor's interference led to Cody Rhodes hitting the Cross Rhodes thrice for the win. This was a sports entertainment spectacle, featuring a bit of everything. The great in-ring action was complemented by bells and whistles, as is usually the case with Logan Paul matches.

While the result was hardly in any doubt, Cody Rhodes can add another successful outing to his list of title defenses. A good end to the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event.

Rating: ****1/2

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback