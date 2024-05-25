Who is Ibrahim Al Hajjaj? The man who cost Logan Paul against Cody Rhodes

The Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring saw a shocking finish that came in the form of ringside interference. The Maverick was about to knock Rhodes out with brass knuckles when a local personality from Saudi Arabia was seen preventing Paul from using his cheap tactics.

For those unaware, the man was Ibrahim Al Hajjaj, a popular celebrity figure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He has worked on several blockbuster movies and webshows, including The Family, Let's Roll, and many more. He is widely popular across the nation and is one of the biggest box office draws.

The 30-year-old megastar has earned a reputation as a stand-up comedian. His unfathomable popularity extends beyond the Gulf country. Ibrahim Al Hajjaj also made an appearance at WWE Crown Jewel in 2023 when he was featured in a segment on Miz TV. The actor was also involved with Grayson Waller in a segment last year.

Ibrahim also graced the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event with his presence, where he acted as the ring announcer during the Cody Rhodes vs. Logan Paul match in the main event. The 30-year-old Saudi star played a pivotal role in the outcome of the match as he cost The Maverick by preventing him from using the brass knuckles.

This helped Cody Rhodes defeat the 29-year-old and retain the Undisputed WWE Championship at King and Queen of the Ring. Ibrahim Al Hajjaj was seen embracing The American Nightmare following his victory.

