Is Randy Orton injured in real life? What we know after his defeat in the King of the Ring final

The King of the Ring tournament is over, and Gunther is your new king. However, Randy Orton came very close to placing the crown on his own head. Unfortunately, despite giving it his all, The Ring General just proved to be too much for him. So much so that he was visibly battered and bruised. But is The Viper really injured?

Well, the answer is probably "No." Although it looked like Randy Orton suffered injuries to both his back and his left knee during his match with Gunther, he is likely doing just fine. It's important to remember that Orton is one of the most experienced professional wrestlers in the modern era. He knows exactly what he is doing, and in this case, he did a great job selling his injuries.

However, while Randy Orton isn't injured in real life, he will probably be out of action for a while with a "storyline" injury. At the age of 44, Orton isn't exactly the spring chicken he used to be. With this "injury," WWE can give him a break before he inevitably returns to reintroduce the WWE Universe to the three most dangerous letters in pro wrestling: RKO.

But, at the end of the day, this is all just speculation. The only ones who know if it is a serious injury or not are WWE and Orton himself. Either way, the fans will likely have to wait a while before they see The Apex Predator back in the squared circle.

Randy Orton botched the finish in the final of the King of the Ring tournament

While injuries may be a concern for Randy Orton, something that will be bothering him even more is the finish of his match against Gunther. After hitting The Ring General with a second RKO, he attempted to pin him for the win. However, the Austrian superstar was able to get his shoulders up before pulling off his own pin and winning the honor of being King of the Ring.

However, the pin wasn't exactly clean. Despite being rolled up for the three-count, Orton was unable to keep his shoulders down, leading to many on the internet suggesting that the finish was botched. An unexpected end to the match, especially given just how incredible a performer The Viper is.

It will be interesting to see how things progress after all that went down. There are even suggestions that a rematch may be booked in the near future. Either way, questions surrounding this finish aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

