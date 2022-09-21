Cody Rhodes calls WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW personality a "genius"

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently sent a heartwarming birthday message to his former ringside manager Arn Anderson.

Despite Anderson being a fierce rival to Cody's father, Dusty Rhodes, he and The American Nightmare have formed a strong bond in recent years. The 63-year-old worked alongside the former TNT Champion in All Elite Wrestling as his coach and manager.

Although Cody is no longer part of AEW, he sent a message to his friend, wishing him a happy birthday while hailing him as a wrestling genius.

"Happy Birthday @TheArnShow - It’s a wild timeline when one of my family’s most notorious adversaries became such a wonderful mentor and voice of reason through the madness. Arn Anderson is a genius. Here’s to more falls, glocks, and spinebusters in the future! The Coach." (H/T Twitter)

Arn Anderson has not been featured prominently on AEW television since The American Nightmare's exit in February 2022. Fans will have to wait and see what's next for the WWE Hall of Famer in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Arn Anderson on Cody Rhodes' decision to leave AEW

Considering Rhodes' significant role in the creation and early success of AEW, many were stunned by his decision to jump ship to WWE in April.

However, his former manager stated on the ARN podcast that he understood why Cody Rhodes decided to leave AEW for their biggest competition in wrestling.

"I didn’t know all this other stuff was going on behind the scenes. He doesn’t owe anybody an explanation. Every female or male that’s in this industry will come to that point in time where they’ll make a decision and switch companies. If you do it in the vein of what’s best for my family, can’t go wrong."

Following his triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 this past April, Cody Rhodes has set his sights on the world championship. He is currently sidelined due to an injury and is expected to return to action in the coming months.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will become a world champion in WWE? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

