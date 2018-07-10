WWE/NJPW News: Cody Rhodes has a shocking piece of advice for Superstars thinking about leaving WWE

Cody Rhodes is enjoying success on the indy circuit but he doesn't think it's for everyone

What's the story?

Cody Rhodes is one of many WWE Superstars who has left the company and gone on to achieve great success on the independent circuit but he has some advice for anyone within the WWE who might be thinking about the same thing.

In case you didn't know...

Plenty of wrestlers have left WWE recently and gone on to better things. Juice Robinson, formerly known as CJ Parker in NXT, is now the IWGP United States Champion.

Austin Aries who was languishing in the Cruiserweight division is now the top guy in Impact Wrestling and of course, there's Rhodes who, as part of the Bullet Club and the Elite has elevated independent wrestling to unprecedented levels.

The heart of the matter

But during an interview Rhodes gave some shocking advice for anyone who might be in the WWE and thinking about leaving to pursue a career on the independent circuit, encouraging them to stick with it at the WWE, as reported by sescoops.com.

“The reason I tell them that, unless you have the balls to do this, and when I say the balls to do it I mean full hustle, full commitment; that date book should be filled within three days.

It’s not like WWE where you drive into a town and you’re on a loop, this is a different story here. You’re flying every morning, every show you’re expected to be this..the ex-WWE name carries some weight, you’re expected to be that and be on, and not everyone can do that”.

This is certainly interesting advice from Cody who is either taking a shot at some of the guys in WWE who might not have the 'hustle' or work ethic or is appreciative of the benefits of being an employee for wrestling's biggest company.

What's next?

Rhodes is taking time away from in-ring action following his failure to win leadership of the Bullet Club against Kenny Omega at the G1 Special.

What do you all think? should the underused guys in the WWE bet on themselves on the independent circuit or stay with the company?