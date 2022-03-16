6 Cody Rhodes Easter Eggs you may have missed 

The hottest wrestling rumor doing the rounds lately is the potential return of Cody Rhodes to WWE. It is a mind-boggling state of affairs given the history between the two parties.

However, history is proof that anything can happen in wrestling. Rhodes returning to the company he left years ago would be a mega event in itself. When you factor in all the matches and feuds he could be having, it takes on another layer of excitement.

Even though no official announcement has arrived, WWE has been far from subtle if the rumors are true. In fact, the last week or so has seen numerous Rhodes hints being dropped by multiple people associated with the company. While it is slightly annoying to see them preventing it from being a surprise, we also completely understand why it is being done.

Here are six hints WWE has dropped over the last few days regarding a potential Cody Rhodes return.

#6 On our list of Cody Rhodes Easter Eggs WWE has dropped recently: They didn’t mute a “Cody!” chant

WWE seems to have accepted that fans know of his return

During a backstage segment featuring Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins and Kevin Owens, the former revealed his annoyance at having no match for WrestleMania. When he said this, the crowd started chanting “Cody!” rather loudly.

Although WWE is notorious for muting anything unrelated to the company, they shockingly let this pass. We refuse to believe it was an oversight from the editors. The company is aware of rumors linking Cody Rhodes to a WrestleMania match against Rollins, and probably let this one go on purpose.

#5 WWE raises adrenaline among the fans

During RAW, WWE were at it again with the Cody Rhodes references. The WWE on BT Sport Twitter account decided to post a picture of Seth Rollins and caption it, “The adrenaline is pumping tonight, who’s Seth Rollins going to face at WrestleMania?”

Adrenaline pumping. Sounds familiar? That’s about as direct a reference to Rhodes as can be. What’s for sure is that if The American Nightmare does return, you can bet everyone’s adrenaline will be pumping.

#4 The location plays with fans’ hopes

The most recent RAW being held in Jacksonville raised a lot of eyebrows

Monday’s RAW was conveniently held in Jacksonville. If you don’t know why that is important, it is because the place is known as the home of All Elite Wrestling.

AEW is where Cody Rhodes last performed before his much-publicized departure from the company. By hosting RAW at that very location, WWE may have wanted fans to think Rhodes would be making an appearance.

#3 Clever wordplay suggests a return

The references were everywhere, including commentary

Corey Graves joined in on the Cody Rhodes teasing as well. After Seth Rollins was defeated by Kevin Owens, he proceeded to say something that made fans’ ears perk up.

“His dreams were dashed. This must be a nightmare,” he said. Rhodes' 'Dashing' and the 'American Nightmare' nicknames were clearly referenced by the commentator, adding further fuel to the fire.

#2 The Miz fools the WWE Universe like only he can

We really thought Miz would have another 'dashing' partner for WrestleMania

The Miz clearly had a lot of fun teasing who his WrestleMania 38 tag team partner would be. At that time, the Cody Rhodes rumors weren't as hot as they are now. However, that didn’t stop him from claiming his partner was someone “dashing”, a reference to Rhodes’ old nickname.

But any hopes would be dashed when the dashing partner was revealed to be Logan Paul. Cue some boos for the host of Miz TV.

#1 Edge drops hint after hint in an epic speech

If The Miz was a troll, Edge definitely wasn’t. In his amazing promo asking anyone to step up and face him at WrestleMania, he made one too many references to Cody Rhodes that had fans excited.

Edge took inspiration from Rhodes’ departing statement to AEW. He said the words ‘undeniable’, ‘smoke and mirrors’ and most importantly ‘live forever’, all of which were said by the former Stardust in his final address.

“Thank you, fans. Y'all did the work! Let's live forever.” was the final line Rhodes dropped as an AEW Superstar. The Rated-R Superstar masterfully dropped enough hints to suggest that he may end up living in WWE.

