Cody Rhodes' iconic rival to dethrone Roman Reigns as champion? Analyzing the possibility

Roman Reigns is currently at the top of the mountain, enjoying an unprecedented title reign spanning over 1150 days. One of the superstars who has been looking to conquer The Tribal Chief is Cody Rhodes.

While The American Nightmare is currently the favorite to conquer the Undisputed Champion, he might fail to finish his story. However, one of the superstars who could dethrone Roman Reigns is Cody Rhodes' iconic rival, Seth Rollins.

Rollins is the only superstar on the list of Reigns' victims whom The Head of the Table hasn't pinned. This could work as the catalyst for a potential mega-match between the two juggernauts at some point.

Moreover, The Visionary has been mentioning Roman Reigns quite frequently on WWE television. He has been lambasting his former Shield brother over and over for not defending the title often and for his part-time schedule.

It looks like WWE has been preparing Rollins for a mega match with the 38-year-old, and these could be the seeds for the next chapter in their rivalry. If WWE is not banking on Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins could be the chosen one.

The Visionary might pull off the unthinkable and dethrone The Tribal Chief at some point, ending his historic championship reign.

Roman Reigns' rumored opponent for WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 is still a few months away, and the company has seemingly started to sketch the layout of the matchcard for their biggest event of the year. The rumor mill has started to move in full swing.

One of the matches heavily rumored to take place at the Showcase of the Immortals next year is Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes. The two superstars are speculated to lock horns in the second chapter of their epic rivalry.

Despite being on different brands, The American Nightmare has dropped the name of the Tribal Chief many times. Moreover, he is intertwined with Roman's storyline in every aspect, which is quite apparent.

From being friends with Reigns' former Right-Hand Man Jey Uso to being a victim of Jimmy Uso costing the tag titles, Rhodes' storyline is somehow connected with The Bloodline, which leaves a major inkling.

Moreover, what added fuel to the fire was Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' confrontation on the season premiere of SmackDown. This could be a huge tease that the two superstars will lock horns again at WrestleMania 40.

