WWE has huge plans in store for Roman Reigns; set to face two major names in 2024 - Reports

Roman Reigns has been the face of WWE for the better part of the last decade. With the Tribal Chief on the run of a lifetime right now, it seems like the company fully wants to capitalize on it as a new report states that there are plans for him to wrestle The Rock and Cody Rhodes next year.

Fans have been salivating at the thought of Reigns facing the Brahma Bull ever since the former turned heel and proclaimed himself as the Head of the Table. A rematch between Roman and Cody is also highly anticipated as many want to see the American Nightmare finally finish his story.

Xero News has now reported that both these matches are planned for the upcoming year. The news source also noted that one of the bouts will take place at WrestleMania 40 while the other could be at next year's premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

Roman Reigns is currently involved in a program with LA Knight. The two men will lock horns at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and signed the contract for the same on last night's SmackDown.

Veteran believes Roman Reigns vs The Rock could be a huge problem for WWE

The Rock vs Roman Reigns has been one of the most anticipated matches for the last few years. However, the Brahma Bull has stayed away from the squared circle and thus, the duo's paths have not crossed.

The Rock recently made his return to WWE programming which led many to think that the bout could finally take place in the near future. However, wrestling veteran Kevin Sullivan believes that the potential match will be a huge headache for the creative team and is unlikely to ever take place.

"If it's the two of them at WrestleMania, what do you do? Because now you're really under a microscope business-wise, because the people just bought you are saying 'You've got The Rock and you're going to beat him?' He just did a movie that did $360 million worldwide. We're going to beat him? Can we beat Roman?' I don't think that match ever takes place."

Right now, it looks likely that Roman Reigns will once again clash with Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40. The two men came face-to-face on SmackDown a few weeks ago and all signs point to a rematch at the Showcase of Immortals.

