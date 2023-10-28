Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown saw the return of Roman Reigns while John Cena showed up to talk about his match at Crown Jewel.

The Street Profits def. LWO (Santos Escobar & Carlito)

Shotzi def. Chelsea Green

Dragon Lee def. Cedric Alexander

LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso

Roman Reigns was out to kick off SmackDown, but his entrance was interrupted by LA Knight. The latter walked out and sat at the table in the ring, ready to sign the Crown Jewel match contract.

Knight was sitting in Roman's chair, and Heyman tried to move the table, but LA said he didn't have the time to wait for Reigns and signed the contract.

Roman was about to make his signature but then got on the mic to ask Knight if he had ever had a title match before in WWE, let alone a contract signing.

Roman said that he would go easy on him before making the signature and handing the contract to General Manager Nick Aldis. As Roman was about to walk out, Knight said that the Universal Champ should acknowledge him instead of underestimating him.

Knight added that he would take Roman's title because he only needed one chance at the title since he was unstoppable. He even brought up a past promo to further humiliate him. Roman flipped the table and sent Knight into the corner before getting a table from under the ring.

Roman set the table up in the ring, but Knight came back with some kicks before Jimmy Uso came in and attacked him. Roman escaped as LA sent Uso through the table before SmackDown moved on.

WWE SmackDown Results (Oct 27, 2023): Santos Escobar & Carlito vs. The Street Profits

The Street Profits had new ring gear and entrance music before Escobar and Dawkins started the match. Tags were made before the Profits were tossed outside, and Carlito hit a big dive.

Back after a break on SmackDown, Ford got some big strikes on Escobar before isolating him in the ring with the help of Dawkins. The match went on before we saw Logan Paul attacking Rey Mysterio backstage.

Carlito ran off to help while Escobar continued the match on his own. Santos hit the double knees in the corner on Ford, but Dawkins came in and hit their combined finisher before picking up the win.

Result: The Street Profits def. Santos Escobar & Carlito

Grade: B

Backstage, Jimmy showed up in the locker room, and Reigns seemed worried about LA Knight. Uso was injured, but Roman still wanted him to face LA Knight tonight. Jimmy didn't argue, and Heyman ran off to make the match official.

Kevin Owens ran into Austin Theory and Grayson Waller and argued with them before punching them both in the face.

Dragon Lee was backstage when Cedric Alexander challenged him to a match, and he agreed.

Shotzi vs. Chelsea Green on WWE SmackDown

Shotzi had the early advantage, but Green returned with a big slam for a near fall. The two headed up to the top rope, and Shotzi got dropped before taking a missile dropkick.

Green went for the pin, but Shotzi turned it around and got the win off the rollup.

Result: Shotzi def. Chelsea Green

Grade: C

John Cena was out next and reminisced about WWE almost firing him 20 years ago.

He said that he felt like Crown Jewel was just as important to him before tearing up as he feared letting the fans down.

Cena was doubting his abilities but then added that he must win at Crown Jewel. Paul Heyman came out and said that he wasn't there for Roman before talking about advising Vince McMahon to draft Cena to SmackDown back in the day.

Heyman said that Cena was good at talking, and he should have stayed away from the ring. Instead, he upset the Bloodline, and Solo was about to end his career with the spike.

Heyman said that Cena couldn't win against Solo before Sikoa attacked John from behind. The enforcer hit the spinning Solo and then the Samoan Spike, laying out Cena before walking off.

Dragon Lee vs. Cedric Alexander on WWE SmackDown

Cedric got some big moves early on before he was sent outside. After a break, Lee got a big double stomp with Cedric upside down on the ropes before they traded rollups in the middle of the ring.

Lee went for his inverted DDT finishing move and hit it before picking up the win.

Result: Dragon Lee def. Cedric Alexander

Grade: B-

Bianca Belair was out next and said she wanted revenge on Damage CTRL. She said that she had a plan, and thanks to Nick Aldis, she scored a women's title match at Crown Jewel and a match against Bayley next week.

LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso on WWE SmackDown

Knight got some big moves early on before locking in a submission move. Uso broke out of the hold and dropped Knight on the apron before we headed for a break on SmackDown.

Back to the match, Knight countered a big move but was sent into the ring post in the corner. The crowd was booing Jimmy as he hit some chops in the corner, but Knight returned with an inverted DDT.

Knight bounced Jimmy's head off the announce desk on the outside before Uso got a Samoan Drop in the ring. Jimmy went up top before dropping Knight with a counter and hitting the splash.

Jimmy went for another splash, but Knight countered it with the Superplex and hit the BFT before picking up the win.

Result: LA Knight def. Jimmy Uso

Roman Reigns tried to attack Knight after the match but got taken down with the Blunt Force Trauma as SmackDown went off the air.

Grade: B

