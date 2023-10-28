Shotzi pins reigning champion in a major upset on SmackDown

Shotzi pinned a reigning Champion on SmackDown this week after Nick Aldis made the match official. A moderately tense backstage segment led to a contest where she pulled off the upset.

Backstage on SmackDown before the show began, Shotzi was seen speaking to General Manager Nick Aldis, thanking him for allowing her and Scarlett (Bordeaux) to host NXT Halloween Havoc. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven interrupted them, insulting the short-haired star. The latter went on to request a match against Chelsea Green that was accepted by Aldis.

In the match itself, Chelsea Green got a bit too overconfident as she seemed certain to emerge victorious, only for Shotzi to reverse the pin and get the win instead.

It was a huge upset ahead of a big week for Chelsea Green. One half of the Women's Tag Team Champions, she doesn't have the best singles record.

Either way, she will be heading into the Halloween special edition of RAW in this year's "Trick or Street" fight against a 23-year-veteran Natalya.

After that, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven will be defending the Women's Tag Team Titles against the duo of Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail on NXT. Green recently crossed 100 days as the Women's Tag Team Champion.

