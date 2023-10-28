LA Knight steals Roman Reigns' position and leaves him speechless on SmackDown

SmackDown this week opened with the contract signing between Roman Reigns and LA Knight. Ahead of their Crown Jewel 2023 main event for the Undisputed Universal Championship, The Megastar took Reigns' position, and left him speechless on SmackDown.

When the show opened, it was Roman Reigns who came out first. But he was immediately interrupted by LA Knight, who decided to take the spotlight for himself. Usually, Reigns is always positioned at the head of the table, but Knight even challenged him on that, and took his seat, while refusing to let Paul Heyman make any changes.

The promo itself was a good back-and-forth that saw Knight make the "Sufferin' Succotash" reference from the early days of Reigns' push nearly a decade ago now. He seemed to outdo The Tribal Chief on the mic, and the crowd ate it all up.

Expand Tweet

It got to the point where Roman Reigns had heard enough, and attacked Knight, that also saw Jimmy Uso roped in - but just as a table would be set up, Jimmy would end up going through it, while Reigns was on the backfoot.

The crowd even hit Reigns with "Roman's scared" chants.

Expand Tweet

LA Knight has been getting the better of the Tribal Chief more often than not in this feud, but will he be able to do the same at Crown Jewel 2023?

Do you think LA Knight has got Roman Reigns' number? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.