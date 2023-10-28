John Cena gets very emotional on SmackDown; shows vulnerable side

John Cena got very emotional and showed a more vulnerable side tonight on WWE SmackDown.

John Cena returned to WWE about a month ago. However, the excitement around his return was short-lived, as he was confronted by Jimmy Uso. This kickstarted a rivalry between Cena and The Bloodline.

Cena even teamed with LA Knight and defeated Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at WWE Fastlane, but that didn't end the rivalry. Earlier today, it was announced that Cena would face Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Tonight on the blue brand, Cena addressed the fans. He thanked the fans for their overwhelming support over the past 20 years. Cena got rather emotional as he talked about the seriousness of this match. He even stated that this is a must-win situation for him.

Cena was then interrupted by Paul Heyman, who said that Cena is no longer the greatest of all time in the ring, but he can be the greatest of all time on the microphone.

Heyman stated that when Solo hits him with the spike, he won't be able to talk again. Just then, Solo Sikoa attacked Cena from behind. He hit the Spinning Solo, and followed it with the Samoan Spike to end the segment.

It has been a while since John Cena has won a singles match in WWE. Hence, it will be interesting to see if he will be able to overcome Solo Sikoa at WWE Crown Jewel.

