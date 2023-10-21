John Cena admits to frustrating stat about his career in the past 5 years on SmackDown

John Cena came out on SmackDown and teased retirement yet again. The crowd quickly broke into "Thank you, Cena!" chants, and the GOAT revealed a somewhat staggering statistic.

As you may know, Cena has been involved with The Bloodline upon his return run but isn't expected to face Roman Reigns soon. Instead, his ally, LA Knight, will be challenging for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. As of this writing, Cena doesn't have a match, but that is expected to change very soon.

John Cena revealed a staggering statistic - that he hasn't won a televised singles match since 2018, 2002 days since his last singles TV win!

In case you were wondering who it was against and when - his opponent was his old rival Triple H. It was at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018, which was WWE's debut show in Saudi Arabia.

John Cena expressed his urge to change that stat and set out an open challenge that Solo Sikoa opened. It led to an ambush involving Jimmy Uso, but Jey Uso made an unexpected appearance from RAW for the save.

It led to a dramatic outcome, with not only Jey Uso getting kicked out of the building but Adam Pearce as well.

