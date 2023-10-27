Roman Reigns vs The Rock will be an enormous problem for WWE, according to veteran

Roman Reigns is easily the most dominant star in WWE currently. Thanks to his long title run, he has seen off several top title challengers and secured the gold. However, one name has been on the sidelines, with fans waiting to see if it ever ends up happening. The Rock and Roman Reigns is something every WWE fan wants to see, but veteran Kevin Sullivan said that it might not happen.

There have been many hints about a potential Roman Reigns vs. The Rock match at WrestleMania. The two stars have both hinted in ways that the match may happen. The Great One has also spoken about facing him in the past, while Reigns has left it to Paul Heyman.

However, speaking on a possible match between the two on his Tuesdays with the Taskmaster podcast, veteran Kevin Sullivan said that it would put WWE in a conundrum, and that's why they would not want it.

He said that the company would not want The Rock to lose, and at the same time, they can't allow Reigns to lose, making it a match that should not happen at all.

"If it's the two of them at WrestleMania, what do you do? Because now you're really under a microscope business-wise, because the people just bought you are saying 'You've got The Rock and you're going to beat him?' He just did a movie that did $360 million worldwide. We're going to beat him? Can we beat Roman?' I don't think that match ever takes place." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The Rock said WWE could not nail down his match against Roman Reigns

The Hollywood star spoke about facing Reigns and noted that while it was in the works, they could not figure out what they wanted for the match. However, he was open to the match.

"There's WrestleMania in Philadelphia. I'm saying that's a potential too. I'm open, I'm open. But again, let's figure out what that is because the fans deserve something just incredible and unprecedented," The Rock said.

At this time, fans will have to wait to see if the match will happen next year at WrestleMania.

