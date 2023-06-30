Cody Rhodes to be "injured" at WWE Money in the Bank when a star makes surprise return? Exploring major swerve

Cody Rhodes is heading into WWE Money in the Bank on the back of being humiliated by his opponent, Dominik Mysterio. The star has been slapped and attacked twice, both times with Dominik running away before he could retaliate. But will he be able to get his revenge, or will he once again be "injured" at the hands of his Night of the Champions opponent, Brock Lesnar?

After his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, Rhodes looked all set to continue pursuing The Tribal Chief. However, all that took a backseat when his apparent partner, Brock Lesnar, betrayed and attacked him on RAW following the event. What followed was a feud leading to a match at WWE Backlash, where Rhodes beat The Beast Incarnate.

It was not done there, though. With Rhodes looking to focus his attention elsewhere, a furious Lesnar attacked him multiple times and injured his arm heading into Night of Champions. The two stars were set up for another big match, but this time with Cody injured. Despite a valiant performance, it was not enough to beat Lesnar, who put Cody away with a Kimura lock.

Now, according to a recent report, Brock Lesnar is set to return to WWE at Money in the Bank.

Brock Lesnar is expected to appear at Money In The Bank to set up a third, gimmick match with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam.

With that being the case, even if Rhodes is the heavy favorite heading into his match against Dominik Mysterio, it might not be a happy ending for him. Clearly, if Lesnar does return, he will make a beeline for Rhodes. The two have one win each and, with SummerSlam coming up, are expected to have a rubber match at the event.

Having lost once already, Lesnar won't take a chance on having a fully fit Cody Rhodes head into SummerSlam. Money in the Bank provides the perfect opportunity to re-injure Rhodes and leave The Beast the favorite once again.

Cody Rhodes needed to invade Brock Lesnar's house, according to Vince Russo

Former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about Cody Rhodes' feud with Lesnar and said that he needed to invade the star's house to continue the rivalry.

"Cody got derailed by Lesnar and he was in a program with Lesnar. Then he started the whole thing, Lesnar doesn't want to come to RAW because he's afraid of me. That's where again if Vince Russo is writing, now I'm going to Brock's house. Guess what, Brock don't come to me, I'm going to Brock's house. You mean to tell me even if this is Brock's time off, he won't film something at his house, not wanting to leave home? Cody could have stalked him around Texas. That's what I would've done." [37:22 - 37:58]

A win for Cody Rhodes against Brock Lesnar would set him up perfectly for a future title challenge. It remains to be seen how this rivalry works out.

