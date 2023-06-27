Cody Rhodes should invade 45-year-old WWE Superstar's house, according to wrestling veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo feels Cody Rhodes should still be on the hunt for Brock Lesnar.

Cody's rivalry with Brock started the night after WrestleMania when The Beast attacked him before a tag team match. This feud gave fans two exhilarating matches between the stars at Backlash and Night of Champions, with both wrestlers picking up one victory apiece.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo claimed that if he were booking the show, he would have made Cody chase Lesnar all across the country. He suggested that The Beast would be happy to shoot a home invasion segment at his house, given that he didn't have to travel.

"Cody got derailed by Lesnar and he was in a prgram with Lesnar. Then he started the whole thing, Lesnar doesn't want to come to RAW because he's afraid of me. That's where again if Vince Russo is writing, now I'm going to Brock's house. Guess what, Brock don't come to me, I'm going to Brock's house. You mean to tell me even if this is Brock's time off, he won't film something at his house, not wanting to leave home? Cody could have stalked him around Texas. That's what I would've done." [37:22 - 37:58]

Vince Russo feels Cody Rhodes' momentum has stalled

During the conversation, Russo explained that WWE needed to ensure that their talent kept moving up. However, in Cody Rhodes' case, he mentioned, it was quite the opposite.

Russo detailed that The American Nightmare moved from the main event of WrestleMania against Roman Reigns into a high-profile feud with Brock and then to a rivalry with Dominik Mysterio, which seemed like a downgrade.

"This is what happened with Cody. The object is to keep getting that talent to the next level. Cody went from Roman Reigns to Brock Lesnar to Dominik Mysterio. That increased his value?" [38:03 - 38:28]

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to face Dom in a one-on-one matchup at Money in the Bank this Saturday.

Do you think the American Nightmare will put away the Judgment Day member? Let us know in the comments section below.

