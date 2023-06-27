We got an action-packed episode of WWE RAW tonight with Finn Balor attacking Seth Rollins once more. NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes was invited by Seth Rollins and assisted the World Heavyweight Champion on RAW tonight before facing Finn Balor in a singles match.

Ricochet def. Shinsuke Nakamura

Ronda Rousey def. Raquel Rodriguez

Dominik Mysterio def. Akira Tozawa

Gunther def. Sami Zayn

Finn Balor def. Carmelo Hayes

Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest

Dominik and Rhea Ripley kicked off RAW, and they hyped Dom's match against Cody Rhodes. Rhodes showed up and stepped into the ring before Ripley tried to tell him how dangerous Dom is.

Cody called Dom a child before the latter walked off with Ripley. Cody kept trying to taunt Dominik into a fight, and he did return once before turning back. Cody got some more insults out as Dom and Rhea headed backstage.

Bronson Reed was at ringside for the match, and both competitors were countering each other early on before Ricochet and Nakamura took each other out with kicks on the apron.

Bronson got involved as the match went outside and got kicked in the face by both superstars before trying to step into the ring and being ejected from ringside by the ref. Ricochet tried for a shooting star, but Nakamura got his knees up.

Ricochet headed up top but took a kick to the head before taking Nakamura down and hitting the 450 Splash for the win.

Result: Ricochet def. Shinsuke Nakamura

Grade: B

Riddle got into a fight with Kaiser backstage after challenging Gunther to a match. Gunther showed up and helped Kaiser take Riddle down before accepting his challenge.

Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez on RAW

Rousey went after Raquel's arm as the match began and tried for a hanging armbar on the ropes. Ronda got the ankle lock in, but Raquel managed to get out of it before tossing Rousey into the corner.

Ronda countered a clothesline and went for the armbar once more before Baszler tried to interfere and got taken out by Liv Morgan. Rousey used the distraction to get a rollup and picked up the win.

Result: Ronda Rousey def. Raquel Rodriguez

Grade: C

Seth Rollins was out next and said that despite Finn Balor attacking him twice last week, he was still standing. He called Balor out to the ring to settle the matter, but he didn't show. Rollins was about to be done with the promo when Balor ran in with a steel chair.

Rollins managed to fight back and speared Balor into the corner before Finn sent him into the steel steps and ring post outside. Balor went for another chair before NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes snatched it away from the front row. Rollins charged at Balor off the distraction before Finn ran away.

Ciampa was headed out for a match when The Miz attacked him and wiped him out on the ramp before tossing him into the barricades and ring apron. Miz hit an exploder suplex into the barricades before officials came out to stop the fight.

Dominik Mysterio vs. Akira Tozawa on RAW

Dom unloaded on Tozawa right off the bat before the latter came back with a big sequence of moves and sent Dom outside for a big dive. Rhea ran distraction and allowed Dom to take Tozawa down on the ropes before picking up the win via the Frog Splash.

Result: Dominik Mysterio def. Akira Tozawa

Grade: D

Bayley, Becky Lynch, IYO SKY, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark & Trish Stratus were out to talk about the Money in the Bank ladder match. Bayley said that she was the only one who has won the MITB match already, making her most likely to win.

Vega tried to say she would win, but Bayley called her a pipsqueak. Stratus claimed that she was the best before a brawl broke out, and SKY took them all out with a dive. Lynch headed up a ladder in the ring and retrieved the briefcase to pose with it.

Carmelo Hayes was backstage on RAW and said that Rollins invited him. He was going to face Finn Balor tonight as part of his RAW debut.

Rhea Ripley ran into Becky Lynch backstage, and they threatened each other before the show went on.

Gunther vs. Sami Zayn on RAW

Gunther was in control early on and got a headlock in before Zayn dodged the chops and got some strikes in. Vinci showed up with crutches before Gunther caught Zayn on the ropes with a chop but took a sunset flip powerbomb.

Sami hit the Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall before taking the big boot off a counter. Gunther got a near fall off a splash before Kaiser interfered, and KO took him out.

Gunther took KO out, and Sami came in with a dive before sending Gunther into the corner with an exploder. Kaiser ran distraction as Vinci hit Sami with his crutch allowing Gunther to pick up the win.

Result: Gunther def. Sami Zayn

A brawl broke out after the match, and Riddle came back and beat Imperium down with Vinci's crutch.

Grade: B

Natalya was backstage on RAW and demanded that Rhea Ripley face her in a proper title match.

Carmelo Hayes vs. Finn Balor on RAW

Carmelo broke out of a submission move early on before getting a big dropkick. Balor got a big clothesline and stomped on Melo before taking a superkick and a springboard DDT.

Melo took a modified GTS before Balor got the double dropkick in the corner and hit the Coup de Grace for the win.

Result: Finn Balor def. Carmelo Hayes

Grade: B-

Cody Rhodes was backstage and said that Dominik was getting under his skin.

Cody Rhodes vs. Damian Priest on RAW

Cody got the upper hand early on and took Damian into the corner before laying down strikes. Damian attacked the injured arm but took a vertical suplex before Dom and Rhea showed up at ringside.

Damian used the distraction to take control, but Cody sent him into the barricades with a big dive. Back in the ring, Damian got a flatliner before Cody came back with the Disaster Kick.

Cody got a near fall as the crowd chanted, "Dom You S*ck." Cody got a Pedigree before Dominik and Rhea ran distraction, letting Priest hit the South of Heaven for a near fall. Cody countered the Razor's Edge and hit the Cody Cutter before hitting the Cross Rhodes for the win.

Result: Cody Rhodes def. Damian Priest

After the match, Dominik hit Cody from behind once more before running away as RAW went off the air.

Grade: B+

