Cody Rhodes injury update: ROH World Champion suffers grade A shoulder separation

Cody Rhodes’ ever-increasing stock almost came to a halt over the past week, nearly putting his current run as ROH World Champion in jeopardy. According to Cody’s own Twitter account, he can breathe a little easier now that he’s received a favourable result to recent medical testing.

Good news: the delayed MRI on my shoulder was essentially "negative"

-grade A separation

-no surgery

-no time off — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) July 6, 2017

Cody challenged IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada in the main event of the first night of NJPW's G1 in USA special. Okada’s title was on the line, which provided a huge opportunity for Cody. He ultimately failed to become double World Champion on that night, but he did compete in one of the most critically-acclaimed matches of his post-WWE run. It was a great contest but could’ve been his last for a while due to injury.

It’s unclear whether The American Nightmare had a pre-existing shoulder situation before Long Beach or if he had a slip-up during his match Okada. Regardless, Cody was hurt and underwent an MRI test.

The heart of the matter

Shortly before mid-day on Thursday, July 6th, Cody publicly announced the results of an MRI on his shoulder. He stated that his separation was “grade A,” which means it was only a slight displacement. Had he suffered more damage, he could’ve dealt with something as severe as a complete separation.

This means that there’s no time off for Cody. His duties as ROH World Champion, as well as one of the top dogs in Bullet Club, will continue unfettered

What’s next?

Cody was seen on Ring of Honor’s weekly show this week, throwing down with former champ Christopher Daniels. The Fallen Angel is hanging around in the main event scene so expect a rematch between the two in the future.

As for New Japan, Cody flipped a table in a heated post-match confrontation with his stable-mate Kenny Omega. Rhodes was angry because Omega tried to get Brandi Rhodes to throw in the towel for Cody at G1 — a callback to Cody’s actions at the Dominion show.

Author’s take

A side-lining shoulder injury at this stage in Cody’s career would have been devastating. He’s a true success story for wrestlers who might dream of still thriving without the aid of WWE.

