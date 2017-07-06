5 reasons why fans should love Cody Rhodes

Smoke and mirrors aside, Cody Rhodes is one of the best in the world.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jul 2017, 15:26 IST

The definition of a superstar

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, also known as the star that left them in the dust, is one of the biggest professional wrestlers in the world – both in and outside of World Wrestling Entertainment. Ever since walking away last year he’s done some great things on the independent scene, and yet fans still aren’t really appreciating him for all he’s done.

Some may feel like he’s been handed these opportunities, but anyone who’s followed Cody’s career will know that the guy is one of the best all-round performers the industry has seen in a long time. Whether it’s character work or his actual in-ring abilities, there are very few things that the 32-year-old cannot do.

Of course, wrestling is entirely subjective which will lead to some anger at this post even being created, but at the end of the day, fans need to open their eyes when a superstar is being presented to them. Sure it may feel a little unnatural given how quick his rise to the top has been, but you could say the same thing for several top indie stars over the years.

So with that being said, here are five reasons why fans should love Cody Rhodes.

#1 Lineage

Hard times...

There’s no two ways about it: the Rhodes family is one of the greatest and most prestigious families in all of professional wrestling. Period. Cody is the living and breathing embodiment of his legendary father Dusty, and over the last few years has proven that talent and charisma most certainly run in the family.

If for nothing else, wrestling fans should appreciate just what a fantastic relationship these two men had as father and son and how much Dusty gave to Cody. When you add his brother Goldust into the mix, it becomes increasingly apparent that without the Rhodes family we would have fewer great memories within this industry.

