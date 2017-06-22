5 Former nWo members: Where are they now?

Where has the Hitman been since his time with the nWo came to an end?

‘This right here is the new world order of professional wrestling'. That was a decree made by the man that would become Hollywood Hulk Hogan. When Hogan joined together with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, known as The Outsiders, the wrestling world was turned on its ear.

They were the start of a faction that is still talked about to this day for its impact, and the legacy left it left on wrestling. Their use of the term ‘too sweet' and the accompanying hand gesture that was their signature, are things that have stuck around to this day.

The group grew in size exponentially, bringing in characters both big and small. During their time, they faced the biggest and the best that World Championship Wrestling would contend against. Time after time, those that were believed to be part of WCW would turn their backs on the company and align with the nWo.

Whether they were liked or hated, the faction was always able to generate a buzz that exceeded anything the group did in the ring. Here is a look at five former nWo members and what they are up to now after their careers came to an end.

#5 Ted DiBiase

DiBiase began a ministry knonw as the Heart of David.

After the days of his wrestling as ‘The Million Dollar Man,' claiming that everyone had a price and everyone was going to pay, Ted DiBiase's role was that of a manager and advisor. When he joined WCW, it became clear that once again he was going to be a manager in support of the likes of Hogan, Nash, and Hall.

DiBiase's contract with WCW expired in 1999, ending his time with the new World order and WCW. After that, he returned to WWE and has in recent years played a role behind the scenes with the company.

He has also founded a ministry known as the Heart of David, which his son Ted Jr has also been a part of. DiBiase's faith plays an important role in his life today, personally and professionally. He can still be seen sporadically making appearances on-screen for WWE, and fans might hear his unforgettable cackle and claim that everyone has a price.

Recently, he has also been touring all over, starting in Canada, doing one-man shows. DiBiase has also been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.