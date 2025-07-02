Cody Rhodes to join forces with former WWE World Heavyweight Champion by turning heel? Chances explored

Cody Rhodes is set to face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship at SummerSlam. The American Nightmare defeated Randy Orton in the final of the King of the Ring Tournament in Saudi Arabia to earn a title shot at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

After losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41, Cody has been on a mission to regain the title. Having won the KOTR, the 40-year-old will be looking to secure the victory in his rematch against The Franchise Player and recapture the title. In a massive twist, perhaps Rhodes could turn heel and join Seth Rollins' faction as The Visionary's plan B.

On the latest episode of RAW, Paul Hayman revealed that the former World Heavyweight Champion was on a jet, perfecting "Plan B." This segment triggered a lot of speculation online as fans continue to wonder about who or what Rollins' plan could involve. In a shocking turn of events, Cody might be introduced as the new member of Seth's group.

Interestingly, Mr. Money in the Bank helped Cody Rhodes win the Undisputed WWE Title in the first place. The Architect acted as the latter's "shield" during his match against Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All last year. That said, Seth could help The American Nightmare regain the title once again at SummerSlam while he focuses on the World Heavyweight Championship.

While the above scenario sounds promising, it is mere conjecture. Fans will have to wait to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the superstars.

Randy Orton to cost Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam

While many fans expect Cody Rhodes to finally dethrone John Cena at SummerSlam, WWE could have other plans for the high-stakes match.

In a shocking turn of events, Randy Orton may interfere during the scheduled bout and cost Cody. The latter defeated him in the finals of the KOTR tournament at Night of Champions to earn a title shot against The Franchise Player.

That said, The Viper might take out his frustration on The American Nightmare and cost him during the bout at The Biggest Party of the Summer. This could be his way of getting some retribution after getting pinned at Night of Champions.

The above angle is also completely hypothetical at this point, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

