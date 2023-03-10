Cody Rhodes most likely to lose at WrestleMania 39? Major hints as report surfaces 

As you may know, Cody Rhodes is set to lock horns with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. This came to fruition after The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble Match and punched in his ticket to headline WrestleMania Hollywood.

While fans have been gunning for The American Nightmare to dethrone The Tribal Chief and become the new Universal Champion on the Grandest Stage of Them All, that may not happen if a recent report is to be believed.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the sports entertainment giant could be planning a major twist in having Cody Rhodes become the new Undisputed Universal Champion in Saudi Arabia. Rhodes may finally realize his dream of becoming a WWE Champion at the King and Queen of the Ring premium live event in May.

"You know, the American dreams' son wins in Arabia. That's, that's an ironic twist, but I don't, I don't expect that to happen. But Roman will probably defend against somebody there."

Meltzer further stated that even if it's not Rhodes, The Head of the Table will likely defend his Championship against someone in May. If that's the case, then The American Nightmare is likely to succumb to a heartbreaking defeat at WrestleMania 39.

This may come as a shocker to many, given Rhodes is the fan favorite to defeat The Tribal Chief at the biggest WWE event of the year.

What is in store for The Bloodline at WrestleMania 39?

While Roman Reigns is set to defend his Undisputed Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in a dream match, WWE is reportedly planning to have The Usos defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 39.

The creative team seemingly laid down the breadcrumbs for the rumored tag match on the most recent episode of WWE RAW. Monday's episode saw Jey Uso betray Sami Zayn in a shocking turn of events.

Uso then joined forces with his brother to lay waste to the former Honorary Uce, only for the American Nightmare to show up and make the save.

While Zayn has been urging Kevin Owens to join forces with him, the latter has turned a cold shoulder towards his former friend. However, fans can expect that to change in the coming days. The Prizefighter could reunite with Zayn to bring the fight to The Bloodline.

