Cody Rhodes to lose his championship to 19-year veteran at SummerSlam? Potential title change explored

Recently, Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against Logan Paul. At Jeddah Super Dome, Rhodes beat The Maverick in a match that was decent and received good reactions on social media.

Now that The American Nightmare has defended the title, there are questions about who could possibly challenge him. While SmackDown has many names who would be willing to face Cody Rhodes, there is a chance he might face King of the Ring Gunther, at SummerSlam.

For those unaware, before the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Triple H announced that the tournament winners would receive a title shot at SummerSlam. While The Game did mention the winners would be able to challenge champions of their respective brands, WWE could witness Gunther be traded to SmackDown.

Gunther, who has been an active pro wrestler since 2005, won the King of the Ring Tournament by defeating Randy Orton. The match had a controversial finish as Orton's left shoulder was not completely down during the pinfall.

A superstar like LA Knight who does not have a lot to do on SmackDown can come to RAW instead. If this trade takes place, then nothing can stop The Ring General from challenging Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and potentially winning it.

Cody Rhodes shared a message after WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Overall, the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia proved to be a great event for WWE. While there might have been a few hiccups, things looked good otherwise, and fans enjoyed watching Cody Rhodes compete. The American Nightmare also shared a message for his Middle Eastern fans after the event.

After WWE King and Queen of the Ring went off the air, Rhodes took the time to praise the United States Champion and his opponent for the night, Logan Paul. Next, Rhodes expressed his gratitude towards the crowd and told them he couldn't wait to see them again.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion said:

"Incredible showing by United States Champion Logan Paul. Well, this is it for now, I cannot wait until I see you all again. God bless you guys, thank you all very much. Take care of each other, have a good night, I love you all," said Rhodes. [From 01:50 - 02:21]

You can check out what Cody Rhodes said in the video below:

The next time WWE comes to Saudi Arabia will be in November 2024, it will be interesting to see who Cody Rhodes feuds with. Until then, all eyes will be on the potential feuds he can have leading up to the 37th annual SummerSlam in August 2024.

