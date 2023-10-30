Cody Rhodes to lose chance to "finish the story" by major star's return after 10 years? Exploring possible twist

Cody Rhodes has been talking about finishing the story, and he's heading towards the match now. Currently, there's no telling whether he finally gets that WrestleMania match that fans have been waiting for. However, there might be another thing on his way if he even gets the match. An old friend-turned-rival, Ted DiBiase Jr., may return to cost him the chance.

As of now, being on a separate brand from Reigns, The American Nightmare does not have the opportunity to challenge the star for the title. One of the only ways he can do it is by repeating last year's feat once again and winning the Royal Rumble. This would allow him to challenge for any title of his choosing, including Reigns'.

However, he might lose the opportunity due to interference from an old rival, who could cost him the chance to win the Rumble.

Ted DiBiase Jr. and Cody Rhodes might have been tag team partners in Priceless and Legacy at one point, but they didn't part on the best of terms thanks to issues between them. While Rhodes went on to find success, DiBiase Jr. has been outside wrestling in the business world.

While the star is currently involved in a major Mississippi Funds Scandal, he might choose to take the opportunity to make a return to WWE. He has pleaded not guilty to the allegations, and court proceedings could take a lot more time.

Ted DiBiase Jr. would also be the perfect opponent for a high-stakes WrestleMania match for Cody Rhodes if WWE decides to take the risk.

Cody Rhodes is facing Damian Priest at Crown Jewel with an injury

Rhodes was left hurt and injured on WWE RAW last week. He was attacked by The Judgment Day, and his leg was injured. The star wrestled in the live events with a cast on his leg.

Currently set to face Damian Priest at Crown Jewel, he will have quite a few obstacles to overcome, including his injury, as well as the numbers game that's associated with wrestling any Judgment Day member.