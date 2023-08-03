Ex-WWE star could face 45 years in jail

A former WWE Superstar is facing massive legal troubles that could lead to a 45-year imprisonment.

Ted DiBiase Jr. worked in WWE for about six years between 2007 and 2013. His most memorable stint on the main roster was as a member of Randy Orton's Legacy. DiBiase Jr. didn't renew his contract when it expired in September 2013.

In May last year, the Mississippi Department of Human Services sued the DiBiase family (Ted DiBiase Jr., his father Ted DiBiase, and his brother). The accused allegedly squandered over $20 million from an anti-poverty program. Several charges have been levied against DiBiase Jr., including money laundering, wire fraud, and theft in regard to programs concerning federal funds.

DiBiase Jr. has pleaded not guilty to all charges and is scheduled for an appearance before the court on August 14, 2023. If DiBiase Jr. is convicted, he could face a million-dollar fine as well as a maximum of 45 years in prison.

Ted DiBiase Jr. on his WWE career

Ted DiBiase Jr. unfortunately couldn't make it big in World Wrestling Entertainment like his father did back in the late 80s and early 90s. His accomplishments included two World Tag Team title reigns with Cody Rhodes.

He had the following to say about his run with Legacy while speaking with WrestleZone:

“And so to be there [in WWE], Cody was amazing. That was such a blessing, we got to ride together and we instantly had a common bond and that dude, he showed me the ropes. It was like having a brother, and I already have two brothers and we had dreams of wrestling together, being tag team champions. That never happened because they both suffered injuries.. But Cody was like having a brother on the road. And with Randy [Orton] joining him, that was—it just felt right. That Legacy run was so much fun and that—you couldn’t put your finger on it, but it was just good and it worked.” [H/T WrestleZone]

DiBiase didn't do much of note after his exit from the promotion in 2013. His last recorded match was a losing effort against John Morrison in late 2013, in the FWE Openweight Grand Prix Finals.

