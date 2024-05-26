Cody Rhodes to lose his title to former champ & more - 3 directions for The American Nightmare after defeating Logan Paul 

Cody Rhodes locked horns with Logan Paul at King and Queen of the Ring. While The Maverick tried resorting to unfair tactics during the match, The American Nightmare reigned supreme with an assist from the guest ring announcer.

Following another successful defence, fans are curious to know what is next for the current Undisputed WWE Champion. The following piece will explore three potential directions for Rhodes following his win at the Saudi spectacle.

#3. Cody Rhodes turns heel

Rumors of Cody Rhodes turning heel has been doing the rounds ever since The American Nightmare showed interest in embracing the dark side. While nothing has come of it yet, things may change shortly.

Rhodes has been a babyface ever since returning to the Stamford-based company two years ago. It won't be a bad idea if the creative team has him undergo a character change before he becomes stale.

Cody turning heel would open doors to some blockbuster matches against the likes of some top babyfaces such as LA Knight, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens and more.

#2. LA Knight steps up to challenge The American Nightmare

Following his feud against AJ Styles, LA Knight hasn't been a part of any major program on the main roster. The Megastar even failed to make it to the semifinal of the King of the Ring tournament after failing to prevail over Tama Tonga. However, the company could have something big in store for him in the coming days.

Cody Rhodes recently revealed that he would be interested in locking horns with Knight in WWE. Given that, WWE could have the former Million Dollar Champion step up to challenge The American Nightmare next.

#1. Solo Sikoa takes Roman Reigns' revenge

Solo Sikoa has taken over The Bloodline in Roman Reigns' absence. However, The Enforcer recently revealed that he has been in touch with The Tribal Chief amidst his current absence from WWE.

If that is indeed true, Roman Reigns could order Solo to target Cody Rhodes next. The Tribal Heir could abide by his command and challenge The American Nightmare for his title in the coming days.

Solo, who is a former NXT North American Champion, could then have Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa help him to potentially dethrone Rhodes and complete Roman Reigns' revenge.

