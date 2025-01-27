Cody Rhodes to lose his title at Royal Rumble 2025; start a feud with 39-year-old WWE icon? Exploring the possibility

The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes has reigned supreme as one of the biggest stars in the industry lately. His current run as the Undisputed WWE Champion has been quite intriguing, and the star is set to defend his title in a Ladder Match at WWE Royal Rumble 2025.

With the recent storyline developments, it seems possible that Rhodes could drop his title at the premium live event, before potentially feuding with Roman Reigns ahead of WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare and the OTC have a long history together, and there has been anticipation that the duo could have a trilogy of matches at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Cody Rhodes is all set to defend his title against Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. On the other hand, Roman Reigns has declared his entry in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, which will almost certainly main event the PLE.

With the recent developments in the Owens-Rhodes story, The Prizefighter grabbing the Undisputed WWE Championship from the top seems quite possible. This could eventually lead to Rhodes entering the Men's Royal Rumble match at the last minute, planning to get redemption against Owens after punching his ticket to WrestleMania.

However, rather than continuing his story with Ownes, Rhodes could potentially eliminate Roman Reigns from the Rumble, which could eventually lead to their rivalry resuming once again. This could further lead to a match between both men at The Show of Shows, this time with no title involved.

(Please Note: Readers are reminded that this is purely theoretical and may not reflect actual events)

Cody Rhodes is set to return 'home' on RAW

The American Nightmare has been working in and out every week to cement his position on the top as the face of the company. Cody Rhodes, after signing the contract for his Ladder Match at the Royal Rumble PLE, is set to appear on the upcoming episode of the red brand.

WWE RAW is set to emanate from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, the hometown of the Undisputed WWE Champion. Ahead of his return, Rhodes sent a one-word message to his fans.

While Rhodes' role in his return to the red brand is yet to be known, it is clear that The American Nightmare will make headlines with his appearance. Time will tell what WWE has in store for their champion.

