Cody Rhodes claims he's coming "home" tomorrow night

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jan 27, 2025 00:04 GMT
Rhodes appeared at Saturday Night
Rhodes appeared at Saturday Night's Main Event last night. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Cody Rhodes shared that he was coming "home" tomorrow night after it was announced that he would be appearing on RAW. The American Nightmare is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship in a Ladder Match next weekend at Royal Rumble 2025.

The champion will be defending his title against Kevin Owens at the premium live event next weekend and the two stars signed the contract to make the match official at Saturday Night's Main Event. Tomorrow's episode of the red brand will air live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Rhodes took to X (fka Twitter) ahead of his RAW return to share that he was coming home.

"Home ❤️," he wrote.
Kevin Owens attacked Cody Rhodes during the contract signing at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, Shawn Michaels was serving as the moderator for the segment, and the legend decided to get physical. The Heartbreak Kid dropped Owens with some Sweet Chin Music last night in front of his hometown fans in San Antonio, Texas to a raucous roar.

Bill Apter predicts an interesting finish to Cody Rhodes' match at WWE Royal Rumble

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently predicted that there would be an interesting finish to the Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match at Royal Rumble next weekend.

The rivalry between Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes has been going on for months. Rhodes defeated Owens at Bash in Berlin last year, and then once again last month at Saturday Night's Main Event to retain the title. However, Owens hit the champion with a Package Piledriver after the match and stole the Winged Eagle title from him.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Apter suggested that the end of the title match at Royal Rumble could be clouded by controversy. The veteran stated that Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes could pull both titles down at the same time, leading to their rivalry continuing following the premium live event.

"No. Will be some kind of a s*rewjob finish and possibly a no-decision and they might hold up the title. If it is both belts hanging and they both fall off with a belt at the same time, it will create great storyline confusion and that is always good," Apter said.
Randy Orton has not been seen on WWE television since Kevin Owens brutally attacked him in November 2024. Only time will tell if Cody Rhodes can defeat his rival once again at Royal Rumble to retain his title.

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
