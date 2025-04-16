Cody Rhodes to lose the Undisputed WWE Championship very soon, but not to John Cena? Potential explored 

Night Two of WrestleMania 41 will see Cody Rhodes take on John Cena. It is a blockbuster match, scheduled to close out the event, as the Undisputed WWE Championship will be on the line. However, rather than lose it to Cena, could The American Nightmare drop the title a little while later to another top star?

This could very well be the case, as the top star in question is Randy Orton. The Viper is currently focused on getting an opponent for WrestleMania 41, but a while back, he informed Cody Rhodes that he wants to win his 15th world title. He could potentially do this at Backlash 2025.

Recently, WWE confirmed that Backlash 2025 will take place in St. Louis, Missouri. Randy Orton is the cover star for the poster, which makes sense considering he is billed from there. With that in mind though, he could be booked to dethrone Cody Rhodes at the show.

It certainly would be an interesting twist, and would allow Orton to be tied into the storyline involving Rhodes and Cena. After all, the renewal of The Legend Killer's incredible rivalry with The Cenation Leader is something fans want to see.

That being said, at the end of the day, this is nothing more than speculation. It all depends on what happens this weekend at WrestleMania 41.

John Cena is looking to make history against Cody Rhodes

Randy Orton versus Cody Rhodes, as mentioned earlier, is just conjecture at this point. Looking ahead, John Cena is the only person The American Nightmare should be worried about. After all, the 47-year-old is looking to make history at WrestleMania 41.

While Orton is looking to win his 15th world title, Cena is looking to win his record-breaking 17th. As of this writing, he is tied with Ric Flair on 16 apiece. Should he come out on top in Las Vegas, he would make his mark in WWE history as the greatest world champion of all time.

It certainly would be an incredible moment, but one that is sure to elicit mixed reactions, especially given Cena is now a heel. However, there is no telling what the future holds, and whether or not Cena makes history is something that will only be found out by the end of this weekend at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

