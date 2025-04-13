Cody Rhodes to lose his Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania 41, but not to John Cena? Exploring the possibility

Cody Rhodes will face one of his biggest challenges when he defends his Undisputed WWE Title against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The Franchise Player emerged as the winner of the 2025 Men's Elimination Chamber match, which earned him this title shot.
However, Cena turned heel and formed an alliance with The Rock, which shocked the entire WWE Universe. As we are just a week away from the Showcase of the Immortals, there is a chance that Rhodes might lose his Undisputed title at 'Mania, not to John Cena but The Rock.
The Final Boss is expected to be present at WrestleMania during the Rhodes vs. Cena match, especially after his alliance with The Cenation Leader. So, if John Cena fails to dethrone Rhodes at Mania, The Rock might issue a challenge to The American Nightmare, leading to an impromptu showdown.
In this non-scheduled match, The Final Boss may eventually dethrone Rhodes as the Undisputed WWE Champion and walk out of WrestleMania with the championship.
Though this story is speculative in nature, it has a good chance to unfold at the Shows of Shows.
WWE has seemingly dropped a major spoiler for the John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes WrestleMania match
With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, multiple speculations and fan theories are arising regarding Cody Rhodes & John Cena's title bout. Recently, fans have noticed that The American Nightmare is not being advertised for RAW after WrestleMania.
This development has increased the chances of him losing the title at 'Mania. Usually, when a world champion retains their title at a premium live event, they appear in the fallout episode, too.
The Franchise Player is officially advertised to appear on RAW after 'Mania, which increases the chances of him winning the Undisputed title.
For now, all this is mere speculation, and Cody could be advertised at the last moment, too, as cards are subject to change at any time.