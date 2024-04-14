Scheduled to emanate live from the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on August 3, WWE SummerSlam 2024 is arguably the next big landmark in WWE's caravan.

The extravaganza is still some time away. However, the excitement among WWE fans regarding the premium live event is palpable.

To feed into all our curiosities for the time being, here are four early predictions for the event.

#4. Roman Reigns defeats Solo Sikoa

While Roman Reigns is currently on a hiatus, he is reportedly set to return on the last WWE SmackDown before SummerSlam 2024.

Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa defied The Wiseman to attack Jimmy Uso. The Enforcer seemingly proclaimed himself as the new leader of the villainous faction.

Considering how things unfolded, it seems WWE is headed towards a potential match between Solo and Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2024. If so, fans should expect the original Tribal Chief to defeat The Enforcer to reclaim his throne.

#3. The Rock returns at WWE SummerSlam 2024

A potential match between The Rock and Roman Reigns has been rumored for the last couple of years or so. While the dream match hasn't come to fruition as of yet, that may change yet at SummerSlam 2024.

Roman could prevail over Solo Sikoa, only for The Final Boss to make a return and confront him. The creative team could swerve fans by revealing The Rock as the mastermind behind Solo's actions and lay down the breadcrumbs for a potential feud against Roman.

#2. CM Punk collides with Drew McIntyre

CM Punk is currently nursing an injury. However, The Best in the World is likely to return in time for a bout at SummerSlam 2024.

If so, Punk could collide with Drew McIntyre at the event. The Scottish Psychopath and The Best in the World have been involved in a program on the red brand which could result in a massive match at SummerSlam 2024.

#1. Cody Rhodes loses his title to Randy Orton

While there have been murmurs of a potential match between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton recently, the creative team could likely save the match for SummerSlam 2024, given it's magnitude.

A potential feud between the two former tag team partners makes sense, given the history between Orton and Cody. If the company does book them in a match at The Biggest Party of The Summer, the odds of The Viper being the one to dethrone Rhodes can't be ruled out.

A title run for The Apex Predator is long overdue. Meanwhile, Orton has all the tools to end Cody's Reigns and it won't be surprising if he is potentially successful in doing so at WWE SummerSlam.

