Cody Rhodes to make a special request to Nick Aldis on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Last week's episode of WWE SmackDown delivered quite a shock for Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare, fresh from his victory over Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble, was completely blindsided by the returning Solo Sikoa. With that in mind, he could make a special request to Nick Aldis this Friday.

The request in question is for a match at Elimination Chamber with none other than his attacker, Solo Sikoa. It is certainly a possibility, especially given Cody Rhodes' track record, and the fact that both he and Sikoa have unfinished business with each other.

Over the last year, Cody Rhodes has made requests to Nick Aldis several times. Whether it was his match with AJ Styles at Clash at the Castle or his most recent blood feud with KO. Taking this into consideration, it is likely that the Undisputed WWE Champion will call upon the SmackDown GM this week, for this very purpose.

As for Solo Sikoa, he will want another shot at the title, especially considering he blames Roman Reigns for his loss at SummerSlam. But, at the end of the day, this is all just speculation. There is no telling what the future holds, let alone if Rhodes will even have to make this request.

Cody Rhodes will be keeping a close eye on the Elimination Chamber match

Even if Cody Rhodes doesn't face Solo Sikoa at Elimination Chamber, he will still be very involved in the PLE. This is particularly true for the Men's Elimination Chamber match. In the end, the outcome of that match will determine his rival at WrestleMania 41.

This week on RAW, Jey Uso, the winner of the Royal Rumble, declared that he plans to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows. Consequently, the winner of the Elimination Chamber match will face The American Nightmare.

At this stage, his possible adversary could be John Cena, Drew McIntyre, CM Punk, Logan Paul, or either of the two competitors who have not yet guaranteed their positions.

Rhodes can learn important lessons from Elimination Chamber that will give him the tools and tactics needed for WrestleMania.

