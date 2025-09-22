Cody Rhodes may have to ask a former AEW star for help in his WWE feud with Seth Rollins

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 is officially in the books. The Stamford-based promotion will now kick off the road to Crown Jewel: Perth. A classic supermatch featuring Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins was confirmed after the show.Rhodes and Rollins are set to face off in a champion vs. champion bout in Perth next month for the Crown Jewel Championship. Trouble for The American Nightmare may increase as Seth is not alone; he has his Vision faction, and they will try to help The Visionary against Rhodes.The American Nightmare may have a backup partnerIn a shocking twist, Cody Rhodes might have his own backup and ask former AEW star and WWE Champion CM Punk to have his back against a common enemy and handle The Vision so he can have a fair fight against Seth Rollins at the Crown Jewel: Perth Premium Live Event.The 40-year-old champion made his first title defense since winning the Undisputed WWE Title at SummerSlam, defeating John Cena. Rhodes faced Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza 2025 and successfully retained his title.Two more champions may compete on the cardAnother champion vs. champion match will also be featured on the Crown Jewel: Perth card, along with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.Newly crowned Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will face the winner of the Triple Threat match, where Tiffany Stratton will put her Women's Championship on the line against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill on the September 27 episode of SmackDown.Stratton has been riding a massive, undefeated streak, as she hasn't lost a single match this year.Two WWE legends may collide in PerthThe Ruthless Aggression Era icons, Brock Lesnar and John Cena, competed in a highly anticipated match at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event.The bout ended in chaos as The Beast Incarnate dominated the pace and outwrestled The Last Real Champion and continued his attack, subtly hinting that their rivalry is far from over.Cena has only a few dates remaining on his retirement tour, and he has now been officially announced for the Crown Jewel PLE next month. Brock and John might face off in a rematch in Perth.With a lot that could happen, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.