Cody Rhodes may have to ask a former AEW star for help in his WWE feud with Seth Rollins

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Sep 22, 2025 02:18 GMT
Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes! (Credits: WWE.Com)
Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes in picture! (Credits: WWE.com)

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 is officially in the books. The Stamford-based promotion will now kick off the road to Crown Jewel: Perth. A classic supermatch featuring Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins was confirmed after the show.

Ad

Rhodes and Rollins are set to face off in a champion vs. champion bout in Perth next month for the Crown Jewel Championship. Trouble for The American Nightmare may increase as Seth is not alone; he has his Vision faction, and they will try to help The Visionary against Rhodes.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

The American Nightmare may have a backup partner

In a shocking twist, Cody Rhodes might have his own backup and ask former AEW star and WWE Champion CM Punk to have his back against a common enemy and handle The Vision so he can have a fair fight against Seth Rollins at the Crown Jewel: Perth Premium Live Event.

The 40-year-old champion made his first title defense since winning the Undisputed WWE Title at SummerSlam, defeating John Cena. Rhodes faced Drew McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza 2025 and successfully retained his title.

Ad

Two more champions may compete on the card

Another champion vs. champion match will also be featured on the Crown Jewel: Perth card, along with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Newly crowned Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer will face the winner of the Triple Threat match, where Tiffany Stratton will put her Women's Championship on the line against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill on the September 27 episode of SmackDown.

Ad

Stratton has been riding a massive, undefeated streak, as she hasn't lost a single match this year.

Two WWE legends may collide in Perth

The Ruthless Aggression Era icons, Brock Lesnar and John Cena, competed in a highly anticipated match at the Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event.

The bout ended in chaos as The Beast Incarnate dominated the pace and outwrestled The Last Real Champion and continued his attack, subtly hinting that their rivalry is far from over.

Ad

Cena has only a few dates remaining on his retirement tour, and he has now been officially announced for the Crown Jewel PLE next month. Brock and John might face off in a rematch in Perth.

With a lot that could happen, it will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

First-hand reports of Vince McMahon's birthday party HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications