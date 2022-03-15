Cody Rhodes seemingly still booked to perform at WrestleMania

According to reports, Cody Rhodes is still on track to perform at WrestleMania despite not making his return this Monday on RAW.

The AEW EVP was heavily rumored to debut last night on RAW, as WWE's flagship show was live from Jacksonville, Florida, a city that has become synonamous with AEW in recent years.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated how WWE still intends to have The American Nightmare face off against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania, despite the Show of Shows taking place in only a few short weeks.

“Everyone there is [under the impression Cody is joining WWE]. The impression is Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins is the WrestleMania match. And when I watched the show – the one thing that was kind of interesting that would have thrown people off, remember we talked about Damian Priest not doing The Reckoning because they thought Cody was coming in, but he definitely did it tonight when he beat Finn Balor with that move. So maybe that was a little thing to throw people off scent so to speak.” H/T Ringside News

Keeping aside the many rumors surrounding Cody's return, as of right now, Seth Rollins has no match booked for WrestleMania in Dallas, Texas.

WWE made several Cody Rhodes references on RAW

Cody Rhodes' return to WWE is currently wrestling's worst kept secret as the former TNT Champion seems poised to rejoin the company that he left in 2016.

With fans now well aware of Rhodes' possible return, WWE has made occasional hints towards Cody's comeback in recent weeks.

One of the many Rhodes references that the RAW announcement team made during the broadcast this week came after Seth Rollins was defeated by Kevin Owens in the main event of the show. Corey Graves said that Rollins' WrestleMania hopes were now "dashed", this being a clear nod to Cody's old dashing persona.

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



This road to Dallas is turning into a nightmare.



Is there ANYONE left to compete with on the grandest stage?!



#WWERaw

#WrestleMania Seth Rollins' WrestleMania dreams have been dashed.This road to Dallas is turning into a nightmare.Is there ANYONE left to compete with on the grandest stage?! Seth Rollins' WrestleMania dreams have been dashed.This road to Dallas is turning into a nightmare.Is there ANYONE left to compete with on the grandest stage?! #WWERaw#WrestleMania https://t.co/0RnnWoYgzB

With only a few weeks to go until WrestleMania, fans are questioning whether Rhodes will make an appearance on either RAW or SmackDown before WWE's biggest show of the year.

Edited by Pratik Singh