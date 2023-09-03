Cody Rhodes may have selfish reason for inserting himself into The Bloodline's business 

Cody Rhodes appeared at WWE Payback to speak on The Grayson Waller Effect, and much to the surprise of the WWE Universe, he announced that he had pushed for Jey Uso to make the move over to RAW.

Until tonight, it was unknown that Rhodes had any kind of pull backstage in WWE, but it appears that the former champion was able to help Uso move away from The Bloodline.

It's clear that Rhodes has some kind of investment in this story, which is why he has opted to step in to help Uso, and it could be for selfish reasons.

Rhodes still wants to "Finish the story," and deep down, he knows that this will only happen if he is able to get back into a feud with The Bloodline. Uso did what he was unable to at Money in the Bank when he pinned Roman Reigns for the first time in more than three years.

It could be that Rhodes wants to learn from Uso and put himself in a better position to face Reigns at WrestleMania 40. It could also be The American Nightmare's ploy to separate The Bloodline and prevent them from mending their differences.

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns is expected to main event WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes doesn't currently have a storyline on RAW, and he knows it is only seven months until WrestleMania 40. Rhodes won the Royal Rumble this year, which gave him a shot at Roman Reigns's Undisputed World Title. However, it's unlikely that he will be able to do that again next year and push for the same match.

Helping Jey Uso will put him in the crosshairs of The Bloodline, and in turn, he will become a target for Roman Reigns, which will then allow him to play the long game and force The Tribal Chief to hand him his rematch.

Do you think Cody Rhodes has been selfish in bringing Jey Uso to RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

