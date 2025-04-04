Cody Rhodes must convince AEW star to come back to WWE

Cody Rhodes is preparing for his Undisputed WWE Title match against John Cena at WrestleMania 41. The American Nightmare has been embroiled in a feud with the Cenation Leader ever since the latter won the Elimination Chamber match and earned the right to challenge Rhodes for his title, also turning heel in the immediate aftermath of the Chamber match.

The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion recently opened up about why his brother Dustin Rhodes, who is currently with AEW, deserves to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

It has been a few years, though, since Dustin Rhodes last competed in WWE and it would be interesting to see whether Cody Rhodes would be able to bring him back to the wrestling giant one last time.

They could have one more run together

Cody Rhodes and his brother Dustin have had a lot of history in the world of wrestling, working together in both AEW and WWE.

Now on the top of the ladder in WWE, Cody could convince his brother to leave AEW and join him in the Stamford-based company, so they have one, final run together.

If Dustin Rhodes returned, the two brothers would be able to reunite and work as a team to become Tag Team Champions.

Cody Rhodes and his brother have unfinished business

The two brothers faced each other in AEW back in 2019 and fans have been wondering whether there will ever be a rematch.

Even though Dustin Rhodes has downplayed that possibility, Cody could convince him to move to WWE and face him for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

This would be a match that would bring a lot of excitement to WWE fans and it would put the perfect ending to the storyline between the two brothers.

It would help Dustin Rhodes get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

As long as he is with AEW, it is unlikely that WWE would consider inducting Dustin Rhodes into the Hall of Fame.

However, a return to WWE for one final run would be the perfect opportunity for the company to induct him into the Hall of Fame. Dustin was one of the key figures in the Attitude Era and his career would come full circle if he returned to WWE before his retirement.

