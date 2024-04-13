Cody Rhodes must face 46-year-old legend in a first-time-ever match at Backlash following potential unfortunate incident

Cody Rhodes will face the winner of the number-one contender's match that will take place between AJ Styles and LA Knight on SmackDown next week. While both superstars deserve a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, The American Nightmare must face The Phenomenal One at the Backlash Premium Live Event in France.

The 46-year-old star could grab a sneaky victory next week after Knight potentially gets attacked by the newly formed duo of Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. Both superstars could wreak havoc in the match and attack the Megastar to give a glimpse of their dominance on the blue brand.

With AJ Styles currently being a heel, he would not be reluctant to capitalize on this unfortunate incident that could potentially take place and steal a victory against LA Knight. The former WWE Champion should be the one to face Cody Rhodes at the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event in France.

To pave the way for a first-time-ever clash

AJ Styles and Cody Rhodes have never crossed paths with each other on the WWE roster. However, with Rhodes being the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the doors for their potential match have finally opened as fans are one bout away from witnessing both stars share the ring in the Stamford-based promotion.

Not only will this narrative pave the way for a fresh storyline post-WrestleMania XL, but it would also deliver a high-voltage clash between Styles and Rhodes, thus giving fans a chance to witness a memorable match.

To give Cody Rhodes a credible challenger

AJ Styles is one of the most decorated superstars in pro wrestling, while Cody Rhodes has just started to climb the ladder in the Stamford-based promotion. Therefore, the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion must face Styles at Backlash 2024, as the latter is undeniably a credible opponent for him and would push him to his limits.

Rhodes' first title defense against the 46-year-old legend will accentuate his championship reign and herald his impressive run on the roster. Besides, AJ Styles vs. Cody Rhodes is a match that will add elegance to the card for the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event, which will be held in France.

To build a heel vs. babyface rivalry

WWE has been following the same pattern of building heel vs. babyface feuds in the lead-up to the grand stages, as it benefits the Stamford-based company in several ways. With the promotion holding an international premium live event next month, Cody Rhodes must face AJ Styles at Backlash 2024.

Not only will this garner a huge reaction for The American Nightmare, but it could kick off an incredible storyline between both superstars. Moreover, it will also enhance Styles' heel persona and put over Rhodes as the biggest babyface of the Stamford-based promotion.

