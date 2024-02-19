Cody Rhodes needs to make a phone call to complete his 'Shield' against The Bloodline

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes needs to make a call to a top name to balance the equation against The Bloodline, according to many in the WWE Universe.

On last week's edition of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins came face-to-face with Rhodes. The Visionary stated that he understood why The American Nightmare chose to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL and offered to be his 'Shield' against The Bloodline.

Cody Rhodes recently shared a post on his story, highlighting Rollins' comments. One of the comments on the original post stated the following: 'Cody needs more help, Roman and The Rock will have more than just themselves.'

Screengrab of the comment in question (via Instagram)

It's safe to assume that many fans share this sentiment. Although Cody now seemingly has Rollins by his side, would it enough against the mighty Bloodline? The villainous faction now consists of Roman Reigns, The Rock, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman.

Cody certainly needs 'more help,' as the comment above suggests, and there is one massive name that he can expect some help from: WWE veteran John Cena. Cena raised Cody's hand on The Road to WrestleMania 39 last year. He has had nothing but praise for The American Nightmare in past interviews. Last, but certainly not least, Cena has quite a bit of history with The Bloodline.

Cena has competed against The Rock at two back-to-back WrestleManias. He wrestled Reigns twice and unfortunately lost both matches. Cena also lost to Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel last year. Some fans feel the former WWE Champion would immediately say yes if Cody approached him for help against The Bloodline. All Cody needs to do is make the phone call and complete his 'Shield.'

Cody Rhodes certainly wouldn't want to see history repeat itself

At WrestleMania 39, Solo's interference led to Reigns picking up the win over Rhodes. Mere days ago, The Rock said that he would do everything in his power to make sure Cody leaves 'Mania a loser.

Although Rhodes and Rollins make for a deadly tandem, it will seemingly not be enough against The Bloodline. The WWE Universe is bound to pop like never before if Cena is added to the mix and has Cody's back against The Bloodline, similar to Rollins.

Should Cody Rhodes make the call? Let us know in the comments section below.