Cody Rhodes needs to have a serious talk with Seth Rollins about what happened at tonight's WWE live event

Cody Rhodes needs to give a pep talk to Seth Rollins after what happened at tonight's live event.

Rhodes and Rollins, former WWE rivals, have now formed an alliance to put The Bloodline down. At WrestleMania XL, the two men are set to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns in a tag-team match. It seems like Rhodes trusts Rollins despite the duo being arch-rivals not too long ago.

At tonight's live event in Rockford, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes took on The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa in tag-team action. At one point, Rollins got tired of failing to tackle Solo and simply gave up. The Visionary left the ring after tagging Cody Rhodes in. Rollins then momentarily sat on the ring steps before encouraging Cody to step inside the ring.

What if Rollins repeats the same antics at 'Mania? What if he fails to put The Rock or Reigns down and simply gives up, leaving the babyface duo at a disadvantage? Rhodes is very close to finishing his story and needs to consider the worst possible scenario: What if Rollins gives up mid-match at 'Mania?

Below are three reasons Rhodes needs to clear the air with Rollins before WrestleMania XL

Rhodes cannot afford similar incidents in such an important match

Cody needs to have a conversation with Rollins and give him a pep talk. The American Nightmare needs to make it clear to The Visionary that such shenanigans have absolutely no place in the main event of WrestleMania. He needs to do everything in his power to encourage Rollins to give his absolute best at The Show of Shows and not give up when the going gets tough.

If such an incident happens during the main event of night one, comedic or not, it could give Reigns and The Rock the opening they need to take down the babyface duo. Especially when losing this match would result in his night two match being 'Bloodline Rules.'

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' rivalry

Rollins has made it clear on multiple occasions in the past that he isn't friends with Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 in 2022.

Cody defeated Rollins on his big return. He went on to score multiple victories over Rollins over the next few months, before taking a hiatus due to injury. So Rhodes needs to make sure that he and Rollins are on the same page if they are to indeed take down The Bloodline and finish his story.

The Tribal Chief and The Great One will be far tougher than Solo Sikoa

If Rollins thought it was difficult to take Solo down, it's going to be even tougher to take down two of the best performers in the history of WWE. Therefore, Cody needs to make sure he and Seth are prepared and ready for what is sure to be one of the toughest battles of their careers.

