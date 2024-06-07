Cody Rhodes' next challenger, bizarre new stable with RAW stars, and more - 4 ways Omos can return to WWE

The 2024 WWE Draft took place many weeks ago and all three brands have since found their footing. SmackDown, for example, is a more story-based program. Meanwhile, RAW has a lot of action. NXT is also finding a new identity with the likes of Ethan Page and Jordynne Grace.

Most talent who were drafted or retained on each brand have found a spot on the weekly shows. Nothing is perfect and some have been yet to find their footing, but overall, most active stars are in a pretty good spot.

One talent who isn't is the towering Omos. The Nigerian Giant wasn't included in the 2024 Draft, which makes him a free agent for a second year in a row. He also hasn't been used often, as outside of battle royals, Omos hasn't competed on a broadcasted show since Backlash in 2023.

After being away for so long, it is time for the big man to return to television and in a regular role. This article will take a look at a handful of different ways Omos can find his way back on RAW, SmackDown, or even NXT.

Below are four ways Omos can return to WWE.

#4. He and MVP could join The Pride

The Pride is a faction currently on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. The stable is led by Bobby Lashley, but also features B-Fab and the duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, best known as The Street Profits.

The group started off with promise, but they ran into an issue. The stable were meant to be heels on SmackDown, yet the WWE Universe refused to boo them. This led to the group shifting back into being babyfaces and they've struggled to regain momentum since then.

Given MVP has a long history with Bobby Lashley dating back to The Hurt Business, he and Omos could join The Pride and attempt to get the group back on track. Be it as heels or heroes, Omos would be a major addition to the faction.

#3. The big man could try to dethrone Trick Williams

Omos had an interesting run in WWE. While he did do some NXT live events, he was called up to the main roster without having a proper run on the-then black and gold brand. Truthfully, the experience in NXT would have helped him a lot.

While it seems as if the time for that has come and gone, other main roster shows have returned to NXT in the last year or so to reinvent themselves. This includes Angel, Berto, Dijak, and Baron Corbin, among others.

Omos could do the same and immediately target Trick Williams. Trick is the NXT Champion and will need a challenger once Ethan Page is defeated. Williams trying to stop a monster could be a lot of fun and help both guys. Trick would get more over and Omos would be back on television.

#2. Omos could form a bizarre new stable with Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa

The Alpha Academy has been and mostly still is one of the most popular stables in WWE today. Chad Gable is the leader, but Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxxine Dupri are all with him in the faction. That may not be the case for much longer, however.

Chad Gable turned heel and fans despise him. He mistreats all three of his Alpha Academy cohorts and many believe that he'll soon replace them with The Creed Brothers and maybe even Ivy Nile.

If this were to happen, Otis, Tozawa, and Maxxine would be lost. In what could be a fun move, Omos could return and unite with the three, forming a modern version of The Oddities. This bizarre group could be a lot of fun and a nice change of pace compared to the more serious stables on RAW and SmackDown.

#1. He could be Cody Rhodes' next challenger for the Undisputed WWE Title

Cody Rhodes is on top of the world. He is arguably the most popular wrestler in World Wrestling Entertainment and also holds the Undisputed WWE Championship. He won the belt by dethroning Roman Reigns.

Since winning the coveted Undisputed WWE Championship in April, Rhodes has had two major title defenses. He retained his gold over AJ Styles at Backlash France and then defeated Logan Paul to keep his belt at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring.

With frequent title defenses, Cody will need credible challengers. Omos could be the perfect person to step up to The American Nightmare. Omos doesn't need to defeat the champion, but instead serve as a credible monster for the hero to slay.

