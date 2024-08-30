Cody Rhodes’ next challenger for WWE title to be determined on SmackDown this week? Exploring potential scenario

Cody Rhodes and other members of the blue brand checked into Berlin, Germany, for the final episode of SmackDown tomorrow (August 30) before Bash in Berlin. The Undisputed WWE Champion will appear ahead of his title match with Kevin Owens, and Nick Aldis has booked an exciting matchcard for the go-home show.

Andrade and Carmelo Hayes square off yet again as they continue their series of matches. El Idolo is 2-1 up against the former NXT Champion, and they have wowed fans with must-watch clashes. Their General Manager, Nick Aldis, could make things more interesting by booking the winner to face whoever is the world champ.

Cody Rhodes defends the title against close friend Kevin Owens at Bash in Berlin. Either of them will be champion heading into SmackDown next Friday, and Aldis should have them defend the title against the winner of Andrade and Hayes.

It's been a long while since the world title was put on the line on the blue brand. It would make the match between two of Friday night's most exciting talents much more important.

Cody Rhodes had issues with Carmelo Hayes earlier this year when 'Him' was called up from NXT. He successfully defended his title against the young upstart on SmackDown (April 26).

The American Nightmare also has a history with Andrade from their time in AEW. In one episode of AEW Dynamite, he put the Mexican star through a burning table before returning to WWE in 2022.

Who will be WWE SmackDown star Cody Rhodes' next feud after Bash in Berlin?

Cody Rhodes has held the Undisputed WWE Championship since WrestleMania XL, where he beat Roman Reigns to finish his story. He's enjoyed a fruitful reign thus far, beating AJ Styles, Logan Paul, and Solo Sikoa with the title on the line.

The two-time Royal Rumble winner's next fight is against Kevin Owens, a fight he asked for. Many, including Grayson Waller, predict a potential heel turn for KO to keep the story with Rhodes going.

However, The Prizefighter isn't the only SmackDown star who could be gunning for Rhodes after Bash in Berlin. Randy Orton faces Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at the PLE but recently had his eyes focused on his ally's title.

Orton could make a shocking heel turn on WWE SmackDown out of frustration for losing against Gunther. That could start a much-desired rivalry between the former Legacy members ahead of Bad Blood.

Another option for Rhodes is potentially joining forces with Roman Reigns against The Bloodline 2.0. The OTC had his back at SummerSlam by taking out Sikoa; perhaps the American Nightmare will return the favor.

