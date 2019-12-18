Cody Rhodes on possible signing of in-demand free agent to AEW

Marty Scurll has certainly been in the news lately. His contract with ROH ended and he recently confronted Nick Aldis at NWA Into The Fire. As of right now, his status is in the air. Cody Rhodes, in an interview with Alex McCarthy of Talk Sport, said that, "anything he (Scurll) does in the next few weeks or months, I wouldn't look at as permanent for him."

Scurll also sat down with Stu Bennett (Wade Barrett) on NWA Power and discussed his future. He said that he wants the people to keep guessing. He had feuded with Aldis earlier in the Crockett Cup and that ignited his passion for wrestling again. From the looks of the interview, it's very possible that he's going after the NWA World Championship.

Not to be undone, Cody also commented on what the future holds for Scurll. Cody though seemed confident and said that Scurll is going to do what's he going to do. He also said,

"Marty is going to do what Marty is going to do. We all love Marty. Anything he does in the next few weeks or months, I wouldn't look at as permanent for him. He's very much testing the waters here and there and that's pretty much all I can say on Marty."

It's still unknown where Scurll is going to end up. All signs point to AEW but as Scurll said, it's anyone's guess.