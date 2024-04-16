Cody Rhodes is not the original American Nightmare: Who was the first man to use the gimmick? 

Cody Rhodes is the new Undisputed WWE Champion, but first and foremost, he is The American Nightmare. A nickname that pays homage to his father Dusty Rhodes, it is in direct contrast to the American Dream moniker that the pro wrestling legend made famous. However, was Cody the first man to use the gimmick? Or, was there someone else who tried to make the gimmick his own before him?

The answer to the second question is a resounding "Yes". Before Cody Rhodes became The American Nightmare, there was another superstar who tried to make the gimmick his own almost 25 years ago. It just so happens that this superstar is none other than Cody's older brother, Dustin Rhodes. Sitting down for an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Dustin reminded everyone that he was the original American Nightmare.

The 55-year-old is fondly remembered for his character, Goldust. However, in 1999, during his second run with WCW, he returned as a heel, using the now-popular "American Nightmare" nickname. Unfortunately, his run as The American Nightmare did not last long. After all, he barely got a chance to really get into it before WWE bought WCW about a year or so later, in 2001.

"That's when we became The American Nightmare. Yeah...that had a small run, and you know...WCW got bought out." recalled Dustin Rhodes

Dustin revealed that he handed over the gimmick to his younger brother Cody Rhodes just four years ago. Fortunately, Cody was able to make it his own, and he is now a character that is universally loved by many. That being said, one can only imagine what Dustin Rhodes' version of The American Nightmare would have been if he was allowed to continue running with it all those years ago.

Cody Rhodes will find out who his first challenger will be this Friday

Whether or not he was the first to use it, Cody Rhodes has fully embraced the identity of The American Nightmare. And, this Friday, The American Nightmare, who is now the Undisputed WWE Champion will find out who his first challenger will be. After all, LA Knight and AJ Styles will be locking horns on SmackDown for that honor.

Both Knight and Styles progressed last week, winning their respective Triple Threat matches, and essentially booking a WrestleMania 40 rematch. The winner, as mentioned earlier will become the No.1 contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Moreover, one of them will challenge Rhodes for the title, exactly 17 days from now at Backlash in Lyon, France.

Whether it's LA Knight or AJ Styles, one thing is guaranteed, and that is it's going to be an incredible match. It will be Rhodes' first test as champion and an important one too. One, the result of which, could either kick off his reign as champion with a bang or bring it to a disappointing end.

Poll : Who will challenge Cody Rhodes at Backlash France? LA Knight AJ Styles 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback