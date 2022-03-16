Cody Rhodes once pinned Roman Reigns to win a WWE title: How did it happen?

Roman Reigns has been the Big Dog of WWE for quite some time now, and Cody Rhodes was the face of AEW for more than two years. But the latter's departure from AEW has left a lot of room for discussion and speculation as to what he will be doing next.

With rumors of a potential WWE return doing the rounds, fans have been speculating about various dream matches we may witness once he returns. One of the most common names that is likely to come up is Roman Reigns.

Not only will it be a match that will put two of the biggest names in pro-wrestling in the ring, but it will also be the continuation of a feud the two superstars had during Rhodes' first stint in WWE.

They had a significant feud during Reigns' first year on the main roster when he was part of The Shield and Cody was in a tag team with his brother Dusty. Furthermore, the American Nightmare once pinned The Tribal Chief for a WWE title.

In this article, we take a look at how the former Intercontinental Champion pinned the Tribal Chief and the feud leading up to it.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns locked horns in tag team action on RAW

On the October 24, 2013, edition of WWE RAW, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins defended their WWE World Tag Team Championship against Cody Rhodes and his brother Dusty Rhodes (f.k.a. Goldust) in a No Disqualification match.

Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley), the then-United States Champion, supported his Shield brethren from ringside and occasionally interfered in the match. His continuous distractions brought The Shield a distinct advantage in the match.

However, The Big Show interfered and attacked Ambrose. The Giant came through the crowd and attacked all three members of the Shield with a Knockout Punch. Rhodes then capitalized and pinned Reigns for the victory and the tag team championship.

For those wondering why The Big Show attacked The Shield, it was because he was engaged in a heated feud with Triple H, the leader of The Authority. The Shield were The Authority's mercenaries back then and were thus targeted by Show.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes haven't yet faced each other in a singles match

As stated earlier, The American Nightmare and The Head of the Table have battled each other on many occasions. As per Cagematch.net they have locked horns on 34 occasions.

Surprisingly, Rhodes has the upper hand over one of the most dominant superstars in pro wrestling. The former Intercontinental Champion has defeated Roman Reigns on 22 occasions while the latter stood tall in nine contests.

The intriguing fact here is that the two superstars have never squared off in a singles match. If and when the two generational superstars collide, it will be a monumental occasion for both.

Edited by Debottam Saha