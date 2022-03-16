WWE drops multiple subtle hints on RAW to fuel rumors about Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38

Several reports had indicated that Cody Rhodes would appear on WWE RAW this week to set up his WrestleMania match against Seth Rollins. Interestingly, the company did not hold back from teasing the former AEW star's return to the promotion ahead of The Show of Shows.

RAW's main event saw Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens square off to determine who would host Stone Cold Steve Austin on their talk show at WrestleMania 38. The two 'best friends' locked horns in an epic match that ended with a huge victory for Owens.

However, the segments leading to the main event and the moments directly after carried multiple hints indicating Cody Rhodes' return. Initially, a backstage segment featuring The Architect also had the live audience chanting Cody's name.

While WWE usually drowns unfavorable chants out with the help of piped-in noise, that wasn't the case this week. The company surprisingly let the Cody chants continue throughout the segment.

It is worth noting that the WWE on BT Sport Twitter account used a curious phrase in teasing the main event:

"The adrenaline is pumping tonight, who's Seth Rollins going to face at WrestleMania?"

In case you didn't know, Cody Rhodes' popular theme song Kingdom begins with the lyrics, "Adrenaline in my soul, every thought out of control". As expected, the post fetched a lot of reactions from fans who were excited for Cody's potential debut.

Finally, after Rollins lost, RAW commentators used curious phrases, noting that Seth's vision had turned into an "absolute nightmare" and his WrestleMania hopes were "dashed", further fueling speculation. Many have suggested that the company is taking calculated steps in teasing Cody's return to the company.

Will Cody Rhodes return to WWE?

The rumors about a match between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 38 have been making the rounds for the past several weeks. Dave Meltzer recently noted that the bout is locked in for The Show of Shows next month and he doesn't think those plans have changed:

“He’s coming. I mean, that’s it. He’s coming. He’s wrestling Seth at Wrestlemania, unless something changes & I don’t expect... I sure watched [Raw] not thinking anything’s changing,” said Meltzer. (H/T SEOScoops)

As of this writing, there are no concrete reports on Cody Rhodes' potential future in WWE. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the latest updates on the topic as we inch closer to WrestleMania.

