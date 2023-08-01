Cody Rhodes promises to shatter 46-year-old legend's aura at major WWE show

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has vouched to put an end to former world champion Brock Lesnar's aura at SummerSlam 2023.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, the two stars met face-to-face before this Saturday's trilogy bout. The American Nightmare standing tall and looking straight into The Beast's eyes, offered a handshake to his opponent.

To everyone's surprise, the 46-year-old shook Rhodes' hand as a gesture of respect, unlike previous instances. When Brock Lesnar tried to walk away from the ring, he pushed the 38-year-old star because of his resistance.

This did not sit well with Cody Rhodes as he took out Lesnar with a suicide dive outside the ring. The former world champion then made a huge statement on Rhodes by brutally assaulting him with steel steps and hitting an F5 before exiting the arena.

After the attack, in a backstage segment, Byron Saxton asked the former AEW TNT Champion if he could compete with The Beast at SummerSlam.

Rhodes said:

"Brock Lesnar could break my arm again! He could break my ribs; he could break my jaw. The brutality Brock Lesnar has brought to me, at SummerSlam I bring to him. At SummerSlam, the aura of Brock Lesnar, of The Beast gets shattered." [0:08 - 0:27]

Cody Rhodes called Bruce Prichard after his AEW contract expired

When The American Nightmare's contract saw its near end with the rival promotion, All Elite Wrestling, everyone was on their toes about his next goal.

However, Rhodes' first point of contact after his contract with Tony Khan's company ended was with WWE Executive Bruce Prichard.

In the latest American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes documentary, Prichard revealed he tried to reach out to the 38-year-old star to enquire about his contract's status. The former AEW star called Bruce Prichard in just five minutes after his contract with Tony Khan's company was up.

"There were rumblings about Cody’s contract being up, and [I] reached out through some mutual friends and just asked if that was true and if it was true for Cody to give me a call, and Cody called me within like five minutes," Prichard said.

The saga between Rhodes and Lesnar will come together at the 2023 WWE SummerSlam. It remains to be seen if the American Nightmare will put his rivalry with The Beast to bed and continue his journey to finish the story.

