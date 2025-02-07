Cody Rhodes to relinquish his title, former champ to return with new faction? 3 Predictions for WWE SmackDown this week 

This week's WWE SmackDown will air live from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. The winners of the men's and women's Rumble, Jey Uso and Charlotte Flair, will be featured on the show.

Aside from that, Cody Rhodes will make an appearance to address his future. The show may also see the next set of qualifying matches for Elimination Chamber.

On that note, here are three predictions for WWE SmackDown this week:

#3. The company could announce a big match for the Elimination Chamber

#DIY prevailed over Motor City Machine Guns in a two out of three falls match, thanks to interference from The Street Profits. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made their return at the Rumble, costing MCMG a potential victory win.

After that, the Profits attacked #DIY. Given how things unfolded, we might be in for a three-way feud between the aforementioned teams. This could lead to #DIY defending their titles in a Triple Threat match at the Elimination Chamber.

The three teams could engage in a brawl on this week's SmackDown, potentially leading the company to book them in a match at Elimination Chamber on March 1.

#2. Solo Sikoa could form a new faction

Solo Sikoa walked out on Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga a few weeks ago on WWE SmackDown. The Street Champion also didn't show up for the men's Royal Rumble.

Solo's actions could lead to Jacob Fatu taking over the leash of the new Bloodline on WWE SmackDown this week. This could lead to Solo returning with his own faction to feud with Fatu's Bloodline.

With his feud with Roman Reigns all but over, the creative team could book The Street Champion in a feud with Jacob Fatu's new Bloodline. The former NXT North American Champion might return alongside Tama Tonga's half-brother, Hikuleo, who has been rumored to join The Bloodline saga for quite a while.

The Street Champion could then bring in new members to his faction in the following weeks.

#1. Cody Rhodes could relinquish his title on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes fought hard to secure a victory over Kevin Owens at Royal Rumble. However, The American Nightmare sustained multiple injuries in his battle with The Prizefighter.

Given that, there is uncertainty surrounding his in-ring status. With WrestleMania 41 not too far off, Rhodes' injury could force him to relinquish the Undisputed WWE Title. The American Nightmare could appear on SmackDown this week to hand over his title to Triple H.

This potential angle could lead the company to book the men's Elimination Chamber match for the vacant Undisputed WWE Title.

