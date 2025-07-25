Cody Rhodes removed from SummerSlam 2025; Randy Orton turns heel? 5 shocking booking decisions that might take place on WWE SmackDown

WWE is just over a week away from hosting the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, and with tonight's edition of SmackDown, the Triple H-led creative team will look to deliver a newsworthy show to generate maximum buzz. Several matches have been announced for tonight: Alexa Bliss will go one-on-one with Roxanne Perez, and the Wyatt Sicks are set to defend their WWE Tag Team Championship for the first time against Andrade and Rey Fenix.On top of that, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Randy Orton, and Jelly Roll will have a face-off ahead of their tag-team bout at SummerSlam. We will also witness the fallout of last week's controversial contract signing, as Cody Rhodes will be in attendance on SmackDown.Here are five shocking booking decisions WWE could make on tonight's episode of the blue brand.#5. Andrade and Rey Fenix could become the new WWE Tag Team ChampionsThe dynamic duo of Andrade and Rey Fenix has taken the SmackDown tag team division by storm. On last week's SmackDown, the Mexican stars defeated #DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, and Fraxiom in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match to become the number-one contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship.The Wyatt Sicks, having won the tag team gold just a few weeks ago by defeating The Street Profits, are already set for their first defense this week. That said, the newly formed team of Andrade and Rey Fenix may continue their momentum and cut the eerie faction's reign short.#4. Roxanne Perez could pin Alexa Bliss cleanRaquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez are set to defend their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at the Biggest Party of The Summer. On last week's SmackDown, Charlotte picked up a huge win over Big Mami Cool in a singles match. While Roxanne tried everything she could to aid her partner from the outside, The Queen walked away victorious, thanks to her partner, Alexa Bliss.On tonight's SmackDown, Bliss and Perez are set to go one-on-one, and The Prodigy will look to even the scorecard for her team after last week's loss. While fans may expect The Judgment Day members to resort to nefarious means, Perez could shock the world and pin Alexa Bliss clean. Convincingly beating a veteran like Bliss would surely increase The Prodigy's confidence heading into SummerSlam.#3. Giulia might announce a US Open Challenge for SummerSlam 2025In just a few months of arriving on the main roster, Giulia has already won the Women's United States Championship. The Beautiful Madness defeated Zelina Vega on SmackDown before Night of Champions to win her first singles title on the blue brand. However, even after becoming champion, the Japanese star doesn't seem to have a clear direction for SummerSlam 2025.After winning the title last month, the 31-year-old has only competed in the Battle Royal at Evolution 2025, where she was eliminated by Vega. Fans have voiced concern over the lack of spotlight on the Women's United States Champion. Hence, on tonight's SmackDown, Giulia could announce a US Title Open Challenge for SummerSlam. This would build suspense around her potential challenger and give the title a much-needed spotlight.#2. Randy Orton might turn heel by attacking Jelly RollCelebrity involvement in the Stamford-based promotion has increased significantly in the last few years. With SummerSlam expanding to two nights, it's the musician Jelly Roll who will lace his boots and step inside the squared circle. The 40-year-old musician will team up with Randy Orton to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. Fans have mixed opinions regarding the bout, with many believing Orton and McIntyre shouldn't be involved in a celebrity attraction match at an event like SummerSlam.That said, the Triple H-led creative team may pull off a shocking swerve tonight and shake up the landscape heading into the premium live event. Jelly Roll may find himself on the receiving end of an RKO out of nowhere, as Randy Orton could turn heel and betray his SummerSlam partner. This potential move would open up multiple possibilities for storytelling going forward.#1. Cody Rhodes to be removed from WWE SummerSlam?Cody Rhodes is on a quest to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship. The American Nightmare won the King of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions 2025 to earn the opportunity to challenge John Cena for the title at The Biggest Party of The Summer. However, his actions on last week's SmackDown may get him in trouble and jeopardize his title shot at the PLE.During the official contract signing last week, Cena tried to back out of the scheduled bout, citing filming commitments as the reason. The American Nightmare was not convinced by this and launched a brutal attack on The Never Seen 17. Rhodes ended up making an unconscious John Cena sign the contract against his will. This might not go down well with the management and may lead to Rhodes' removal from the PLE.