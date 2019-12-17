Cody Rhodes reveals AEW Dynamite is coming to a historic location

Karan Bedi News 17 Dec 2019, 01:36 IST

Wrestling in the south is strong!

In an epic promo on AEW's Twitter Page, Cody Rhodes announced that AEW will be coming to Atlanta, Georgia on February 19th, 2020. The event will be held at the State Farm Arena, which holds over 21,000 in seating capacity.

Last week, Cody responded to a "fan", with regards to pictures of rows of empty seats. Then, AEW sent out a press release earlier today touting that they sold more than 100,000 tickets for their live events in 2019.

Now, Cody Rhodes made the announcement in a blistering promo detailing the history of Georgia and its relationship to wrestling. He also said that this announcement was an opportunity to prove the naysayers wrong. He said,

"Deep beneath the Georgia red clay, Pro Wrestling has roots in the south. Think about all the great wrestlers who have come from Georgia. The Armstrongs, Arn Anderson, Ron Simmons, Ray Trailer...it's quite a list! You think, about the 1970s, the 1980s, Georgia Championship Wrestling on WTBS --- The Super Station...right off Techwood Drive."

"And then, in 1988, the whole reason I live here. Ted Turner comes in and he irrevocably changes the industry forever, and creates WCW. And then displaced territory families like myself, we find a home. Which is why when AEW became official, what I'm about to tell you became inevitable."

Cody says that if you're going to do it, do it big. He then announced the State Farm Arena as the upcoming show's official location and said,

"I look at this as a challenge, for all those who continue to say that the AEW fandom isn't what we think it is, it's not as big, that pro wrestling fans aren't out there anymore. Let's take this opportunity to prove them wrong."

Atlanta... The wait is OVER!

Wednesday, February 19th #AEWDynamite comes to the @StateFarmArena



Tickets go on sale THIS Friday, December 20th - Noon ET, at https://t.co/UN1cNiJJrQ pic.twitter.com/0GNWjW3hdN — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 16, 2019

Cody's promo sounds like a call to arms that only he could pull off. Considering that the State Farm Arena seats 21,000, it might be AEW Dynamite's biggest location (so far). The tickets for the event go on sale on Friday, December 20, 2019.